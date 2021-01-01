पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  After Marriage, Railway Worker Took Husband To Odisha, Beaten For Dowry And Escaped From Home, FIR On Four Including Husband

दहेज लोभी निकला पति:शादी के बाद रेलवे कर्मी पति ले गया ओड़िशा, 15 लाख रुपए दहेज के लिए मारपीट कर घर से भगाया, पति सहित चार पर एफआईआर

जबलपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोतवाली थाने में दहेज उत्पीड़न के दो प्रकरण हुए दर्ज। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोतवाली थाने में दहेज उत्पीड़न के दो प्रकरण हुए दर्ज।
  • एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी, दहेज के लिए करने लगे प्रताड़ित
  • ससुर, ननद और नंदोई पति को उकसाते रहते थे प्रताड़ित करने के लिए

रेलवे कर्मी पति शादी के बाद पत्नी को दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने लगा। वह पत्नी पर दहेज में 15 लाख रुपए और लाने का दबाव डाल रहा था। रेलवे कर्मी पति को महिला के ससुर, ननद व नंदोई भी उकसाते रहते थे। छोटी-छोटी बात पर उसे प्रताड़ित किया जाने लगा। विरोध करने पर उसके साथ मारपीट की जाती थी। कुछ दिन पहले ही पति ने मारपीट कर उसे घर से निकाल दिया। महिला ने कोतवाली थाने में पति सहित चार के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

एक वर्ष पहले हुई थी शादी
जानकारी के अनुसार सराफा निवासी डाली सोनी की शादी 2020 में छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ निवासी पारस सोनी से हुई थी। पारस रेलवे में नौकरी करता है और वर्तमान में ओड़िशा में पदस्थ है। डाली के मुताबिक दहेज में उसके पिता ने दो लाख रुपए और जेवर सहित गृहस्थी का पूरा सामान दिया था। शादी के कुछ समय बाद ही पति सहित ससुराल वाले कम दहेज मिलने का उलाहना देते हुए प्रताड़ित करने लगे।
दहेज में मांगने लगे 15 लाख रुपए
डाली के मुताबिक पारस, ससुर किशनलाल, ननद रेखा और नंदोई रमाकांत उसे मायके से 15 लाख रुपए लाने का दबाव डालते हुए परेशान करने लगे। वह जब भी मायके की आर्थिक स्थित का हवाला देती तो वे मारपीट करते। घर में होने वाले रोज-रोज की किचकिच से बचने के लिए पारस डाली को लेकर ओड़िशा ले गया। वहां भी मारपीट व प्रताड़ना का सिलसिला नहीं बंद हुआ। महीने भर पहले पति पारस ने उसे मारपीट कर घर से निकाल दिया। तब से वह मायके में रह रही है।
उधर, पति व ननद निकले दहेज के लोभी
इसी तरह एक और शिकायत चेरीताल गोपाल विहार निवासी दीपाली गुप्ता ने पति व ननद के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज कराया। दीपाली के मुताबिक उसकी शादी मधुवन कॉलोनी उखरी निवासी राजकुमार उर्फ सुभाष से हुई थी। पति सुभाष व ननद ममता आए दिन उस पर मायके से दो लाख रुपए और बाइक लाने का दबाव बनाने लगे। प्रताड़ना से आहत दीपाली ने मायके से कुछ पैसे लाकर पति को दिए, लेकिन उनकी लालच कम नहीं हुई। चार जनवरी को उसे घर से भगा दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

