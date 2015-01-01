पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:रेलवे के बाद निगम भी अवैध कब्जे को लेकर बिल्डर पर करेगा कार्रवाई

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नर्मदा नगर में वैशाली परिसर के नाम पर रेलवे की जमीन हड़पने वाले बिल्डर ककवानी की बढ़ सकती हैं मुसीबतें

ग्वारीघाट स्थित नर्मदा नगर में वैशाली परिसर टाउनशिप को बसाने वाले बिल्डर संजय ककवानी पर रेलवे के बाद आने वाले दिनों नगर निगम भी कार्रवाई कर सकता है क्योंकि रेलवे की जिस भूमि पर बिल्डर ने कब्जा कर निर्माण कर लिए हैं, वो जल्द ही नगर निगम के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आने वाली है।

ऐसे में यह तय है कि बिल्डर ककवानी की मुश्किलें बढ़ने वाली हैं। साथ ही वैशाली परिसर में रहने वाले उन लोगों को भी बिल्डर के लालच का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है, जिनके आलीशान घर बिल्डर ने रेलवे की कब्जे की जमीन पर बना दिए हैं। जब रेलवे द्वारा भूमि का सीमांकन कराया जाएगा, तब अवैध निर्माण बिल्डर के गले की फाँस बन जाएँगे।

अवैध बाउंड्रीवॉल से चिपका कर बना ली मकानों की कतार
बिल्डर की मनमानी का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि उसने रेलवे की भूमि पर लगे मार्किंग पोल हटा दिए और उसी जमीन पर अवैध बाउंड्रीवॉल का निर्माण कर लिया। रेलवे काे भनक लगी तो उसने एक्शन लेते हुए बिल्डर को नोटिस जारी कर अवैध निर्माण हटाने को कहा लेकिन लंबा समय बीत जाने के बाद भी बिल्डर ने बाउंड्रीवॉल तो नहीं हटाई बल्कि अवैध बनाई गई बाउंड्रीवॉल से चिपकाकर मकानों की कतारें बना दीं।

जिसका कुछ हिस्सा रेलवे की भूमि में बना हुआ है। अब जब रेलवे बिल्डर के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी तब वैशाली परिसर के उन रहवासियों के आशियाने बिल्डर के लालच की भेंट चढ़ जाएँगे, जो लोगों की खून-पसीने की कमाई से बने हुए हैं।

जल्द निगम के अधिकार में होगी रेलवे की सम्पत्ति
नैरोगेज यानी छोटी लाइन के बंद होने के बाद छोटी लाइन चौक से लेकर ग्वारीघाट तक की नैरोगेज लाइन पर सर्विस लेन बनाने की मंशा नगर निगम ने राज्य शासन के समक्ष जताई थी, इस विषय पर नगर निगम और रेलवे के आला अधिकारियों के बीच कई दौर की बैठकें हो चुकी हैं, जिसके परिणाम स्वरूप आपसी समन्वय के आधार पर नगर निगम रेलवे को डुमना में जमीन देने तैयार है, जिसकी स्वीकृति के लिए प्रदेश शासन को प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेज दिया गया है।

जिस पर जल्द ही हस्ताक्षर हो जाएँगे और नगर निगम के अधिकार में रेलवे की यह सम्पत्ति आ जाएगी। यह प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ होते ही सबसे पहले बिल्डर ककवानी की परेशानियाँ बढ़ने की संभावना है क्योंकि रेलवे की करीब 3 एकड़ भूमि पर वैशाली परिसर का एक हिस्से का निर्माण किया जा चुका है। जो नगर निगम की नजर में पूरी तरह से अवैध होगा।

^नर्मदा नगर में अगर किसी प्रकार के कब्जे की बात सामने आएगी तो हम उसकी जाँच कराएँगे।
अजय शर्मा, अधीक्षक यंत्री, नगर निगम

^ नोटिस जारी करने के बाद भी अगर अवैध निर्माण नहीं तोड़ा गया है तो आगे सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
प्रियंका दीक्षित, सीपीआरओ पमरे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें