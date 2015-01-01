पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर की एनर्जी से काँप रहा सिवनी:जबलपुर में 1997 के भूकम्प के बाद केवल 28 आफ्टर शॉक आए थे

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

सिवनी में पिछले कुछ दिनों के अंदर लगातार भूकम्प के कई झटके लग चुके हैं और इससे सिवनी और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में लोग दहशत में आ गए हैं। लोगों की चिंता दूर करने प्रशासन की पहल पर पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्रालय दिल्ली से भू वैज्ञानिक वेदप्रकाश ठाकुर के नेतृत्व में टीम भूकम्प के कारणों का पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है। टीम ने सबसे पहला कारण तो जबलपुर में वर्ष 1997 में आए भूकम्प को बताया।

उनका कहना है कि उस भूकम्प की एनर्जी रिलीज नहीं हुई है जिसके कारण सिवनी काँप रहा है। वहीं शहर के वरिष्ठ भू वैज्ञानिक का दावा है कि सिवनी के भूकम्प बारिश के बाद भूमि में पानी के रिसाव के कारण भी हो सकते हैं क्याेंकि इनमें विस्फोट जैसी आवाजें भी आ रही हैं। सिवनी में भूकम्पों का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है, रिएक्टर स्केल पर 3 और उससे अधिक तीव्रता के कई भूकम्प आ चुके हैं जिससे लोगों में अब डर देखा जाने लगा है। हालाँकि अभी तक आए भूकम्प से किसी प्रकार का नुकसान तो नहीं हुआ है लेकिन लोग इन छोटे भूकम्पों को किसी बड़े भूकम्प की आहट मान रहे हैं ।

और भू वैज्ञानिकों ने यह दावा भी कर दिया कि सिवनी के साथ ही जबलपुर, छिंदवाड़ा और बालाघाट भी भविष्य में भूकम्प से प्रभावित हो सकते हैं।

चिंता का विषय
वरिष्ठ भू वैज्ञानिक प्रो. विजय खन्ना का साफ कहना है कि सिवनी के भूकम्प बारिश के बाद पानी के रिसाव का नतीजा हो सकते हैं। हालाँकि उनका यह भी कहना है कि जबलपुर में वर्ष 1997 में आए भूकम्प के बाद केवल 28 आफ्टर शॉक आए थे जिनमें से केवल 3 ऐसे थे जिनकी तीव्रता 3 रिएक्टर स्केल थी जबकि वर्ष 2000 में मनेरी में जो भूकम्प आया था उसका केवल एक ही आफ्टर शॉक आया था जो कि चिंता का विषय है। इसकी एनर्जी ही भूकम्प का कारण हो सकती है।

भूकम्प समूह कहलाते हैं
प्रो. खन्ना का कहना है कि बारिश के बाद पानी के रिसाव से जो भूकम्प आते हैं वे भूकम्प समूह कहलाते हैं और ऐसा दिल्ली में भी देखने मिला था, उससे पहले भी कई शहरों में ऐसा हो चुका है। इस मामले में विस्तृत अध्ययन करने की जरूरत है जिसके लिए कई सिस्मोग्राफ लगाए जाने चाहिए ताकि समय रहते अधिक से अधिक जानकारी मिल सके।

