जंगल का मामला:चेतावनी के बाद वनकर्मी ही हो गया बाघ के हमले का शिकार

सतना36 मिनट पहले
बाघ के हमले से घायल वनकर्मी। 
  • प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दो घायल को भेजा जिला अस्पताल, रहवासियों की सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं

जिले के उचेहरा क्षेत्र में बाघ के हमले से वनकर्मी सहित दो लोग घायल हो गए। क्षेत्र में बाघ के मूवमेंट से ग्रामीणों में दहशत बनी हुई है। घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। वन्य प्राणियों से बचाव के लिए रहवासियों की सुरक्षा के कोई इंतजाम नहीं है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार धनिया गांव के आसपास पिछले कुछ दिनों से इलाके में बाघ का मूवमेंट था। कुछ दिन पहले एक स्थानीय व्यक्ति पर भी हमला किया था लेकिन उसे कुछ वनकर्मियों ने बचा लिया था। हालांकि इस दौरान कुछ वनकर्मी भी घायल हो गए थे। इसके बाद से ही क्षेत्र के लोगों को वन विभाग ने जागरूक करना शुरू कर दिया था। इसके बाद वनकर्मी रामदयाल दुबे और एक अन्य पर बाघ ने हमला कर दिया। दोनों घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया है। वन विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे है। पंजों के निशान के आधार पर माना जा रहा है कि यह बाघ पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व का है। ग्रामीणों का मानना है कि बाघ इसी क्षेत्र का है। प्रशासन ने क्षेत्र के लोगों से सतर्क रहने की अपील की है।

