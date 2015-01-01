पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों में सर्वाधिक 60 से अधिक उम्र वालाें की, परिवार के वृद्धों को बचाने हों सावधान

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़कों पर बिना मास्क के उमड़ने वाली भीड बता रही है कि लोग बेखौफ हैं।
  • ठंड दिखाने लगी असर, इस मौसम में ज्यादा समय तक जीवित रहता है वायरस

यह आँकड़ा युवाओं को सतर्क करने वाला हो सकता है कि उनकी जरा सी लापरवाही घर के बुजुर्गों के लिए जानलेवा साबित हो रही है। शनिवार तक जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से 218 लोगों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है, यह वे लोग हैं जिनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। वहीं इससे कई गुना मौतें उन लोगों की हुई हैं जिनमें कोरोना के लक्षण तो रहे लेकिन रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।

ये लोग रिकाॅर्ड में शामिल नहीं हैं लेकिन चिकित्सकों का मानना है साँस की तकलीफ जो कोरोना का असर हो सकता है उसके कारण अधिकांश मौतें हुई हैं। कोरोना से मरने वालों में अधिकांश डायबिटीज, ब्लड प्रेशर से वे उम्र दराज लोग थे जिनकी बाहर आवाजाही बिल्कुल सीमित थी। ऐसे में उनको संक्रमण परिवार के उन सदस्यों से मिला जो वायरस की गंभीरता को भुलाकर बिना सुरक्षा बाहर िनकल रहे हैं। तापमान में िगरावट के साथ ही मौसम ठंडा होने लगा है, विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि ऐसे मौसम में वायरस ज्यादा समय तक जीवित रहता है। अब संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर आई है, ऐसे में युवाओं की जिम्मेेदारी है वे सतर्कता बरतते हुए परिवार के बुजुर्गों को इस वायरस से प्रभावित न होने दें।

33 दिन बाद हुई मौत
जिले में अब तक सबसे लंबे समय तक इलाजरत रहने वाले कोरोना संक्रमित पनागर निवासी 55 साल के पुरुष थे। मेडिकल कालेज में इलाजरत रहने के दौरान इन्हें 3 दिन ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट, 3 दिन आईसीयू व इतने ही दिन वेंटीलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया, लेकिन साँस लेने में दिक्कत होने की समस्या समाप्त न होने पर इनकी मौत हुई। बताया गया कि इतने लंबे समय तक इलाजरत रहे मृतक को डायबिटीज व बीपी जैसी कोई समस्या नहीं थी। इसके बाद सबसे लंबे समय 27 दिन तक रामपुर निवासी 85 साल की वृद्धा इलाजरत रहीं। अस्थमा पीड़िता वृद्धा को उपचार के दौरान पूरे समय ही वेंटीलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया लेकिन उनको बचाया नहीं जा सका।

कैंट और पनागर आगे
नवम्बर माह में नए संक्रमितों के मिलने के मामले में शहरी क्षेत्र में कैंट और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में पनागर आगे हैं। कैंट के बाद नगर निगम के वीरांगना अवंती बाई, दादा बाबूराव परांजपे, स्वामी विवेकानंद, जयप्रकाश, लाला लाजपत राय वार्ड में सर्वाधिक संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं बीते 22 दिनों में रानी दुर्गावती, डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद, चित्तरंजन, विनोबा भावे, सेठ गोविंददास, शास्त्री, ठक्करग्राम सहित 9 वार्डों में एक भी संक्रमित नहीं मिला है। नवम्बर में शहरी क्षेत्र में 537 संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में पनागर के बाद सिहोरा, मझौली, शहपुरा, बरेला में संक्रमित मिले हैं। यहाँ गोसलपुर और कुंडम में एक भी नया मामला नहीं आया है।

13 दिन बाद घटे नए मरीज
सोमवार को 67 नए संक्रमित मिले वहीं 69 पूर्व संक्रमितों को स्वस्थ होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। नए संक्रमितों की तुलना में स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या 13 दिन बाद बढ़ी है। इसके पहले गत 8 नवम्बर को 37 नए मरीज मिले थे, जबकि 54 डिस्चार्ज किए गए थे। इसके बाद रिकवरी रेट में क्रमश: गिरावट आई और इन्फेक्शन रेट बढ़ा था। बीते दो दिनाें में संक्रमण दर 4.5 प्रतिशत तक पहुँच गई थी जो रविवार को घटकर 2.89 प्रतिशत हुई, लेकिन सोमवार को फिर बढ़कर 4.31 प्रतिशत हो गई।

49 संक्रमितों का पता नहीं
नवम्बर में 49 ऐसे नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं जिनको स्वास्थ्य विभाग ट्रेस नहीं कर पा रहा है। दरअसल इन्होंने सैम्पलिंग के दौरान पता व मोबाइल नंबर सही नहीं बताया। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि ये इलाज के लिए दूसरे शहर गए होंगे। शहर के 21 वार्ड ऐसे हैं जहाँ एक नवम्बर से अब तक 10 या उससे ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले हैं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग इन क्षेत्रों में मॉनीटरिंग की तैयारी कर रहा है। पी-3

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें