  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Angry Villagers In Jabalpur Protested Against The Police Outpost In Jabalpur For The Murder Of Mother And Son

दोहरा हत्याकांड:मां-बेटे की हत्या को लेकर जबलपुर में आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस चौकी का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया

9 मिनट पहले
दोहरे हत्याकांड के विरोध में बेलखाड़ू चौकी का घेराव करते ग्रामीण
  • चौकी से 150 मीटर दूर हुई थी मां-बेटे की निर्मम हत्या
  • गांजा तस्करी से जुड़ा है हत्या का तार, एक संदेही की तलाश में पुलिस

बेलखाड़ू चौकी से 150 मीटर दूर पड़ाव बस्ती में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड के विरोध में गुरुवार को परशुराम ब्राह्मण संगठन ने प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस चौकी का घेराव करते हुए संगठन ने 85 वर्षीय बूढ़ी मां और बेटे मुन्ना चौबे की हुई निर्मम हत्या पर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। पुलिस को सात दिन की मोहलत दी है। इसके बाद ब्राह्मण संगठन एसपी को ज्ञापन देकर आंदोलन करेगा। उधर, कटंगी पुलिस को मामले में एक संदेही की तलाश है। सूत्रों की मानें तो मां-बेटे की हत्या के बाद से ही उक्त संदेही घर छोड़कर फरार है। हत्या की वजहों में गांजा तस्करी एंगल पर ही पुलिस की जांच आगे बढ़ रही है।
10 नवम्बर की देर रात मां-बेटे की कर दी गई थी हत्या
पड़ाव बस्ती निवासी मुन्ना चौबे (62) और उनकी 85 वर्षीय मां गेंदाबाई चौबे की बका जैसे किसी धारदार हथियार से गर्दन काटकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई थी। 10 नवम्बर की सुबह 7.30 बजे मुन्ना की लाश घर के पीछे तो मां की घर के अंदर रक्तरंजित हालत में मिली थी। इस दोहरे हत्याकांड का पुलिस अब
तक खुलासा नहीं कर पाई है।
सुबह 11 बजे ग्रामीणों की बैठक
गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे इस दोहरे हत्याकांड को लेकर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों की दादा परिसर दरबार में एक बैठक हुई। हत्या की निंदा करते हुए ग्रामीणों ने क्षेत्र में चल रहे अवैध गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने और हत्यारों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। बैठक के बाद सभी ने कटंगी थाना प्रभारी के नाम का ज्ञापन बेलखाड़ू चौकी प्रभारी शिव मंगल सिंह को सौंपा।
प्रदर्शन करने वालों में ये रहे मौजूद
परशुराम ब्राह्मण संगठन द्वारा आयोजित इस बैठक और प्रदर्शन में वीरेंद्र चौबे, रमन मिश्रा, विशाल पटेल, प्रकाश, भैया जी उपाध्याय,शिव कुमार शास्त्री, अन्नू चतुर्वेदी, रवि पटेल, सरपंच गोरी पटेल, प्रभात सिंह ठाकुर, अरविंद सिंह बोरिया, पप्पू साहू, राकेश नगाइच, राम भजन शास्त्री, राजू शुक्ला, अमित राजपूत सहित कई लोग शामिल थे।

