पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Anti Committee Of Jabalpur Medical College Did Not Find Evidence Of Ragging Against Five Seniors, Report Sent To MCI

जांच में गड़बड़झाला:जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज की एंटी कमेटी को पांचों सीनियर्स के खिलाफ नहीं मिला रैगिंग का सबूत, एमसीआई को दी रिपोर्ट

जबलपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज
  • मेडिकल के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवागंन की आत्महत्या के प्रकरण में मेडिकल कॉलेज की एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी कर रही थी जांच

जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में आर्थो के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन (26) की आत्महत्या मामले में गठित एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी की रिपोर्ट पुलिस की जांच से अलग आई है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन के निर्देश पर एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी द्वारा इस हाई प्रोफाइल प्रकरण की जांच की गई थी। जांच में आरोपी छात्रों को क्लीन चिट देते हुए एमसीआई (मेडिकल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया) को रिपोर्ट भेज चुकी है।

रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि पांचों छात्रों पर लगे आरोप, जांच में सिद्ध नहीं पाए गए। हालांकि मेडिकल कॉलेज के इस एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी की जांच पर भगवत के भाई प्रहलाद ने सवाल उठाए हैं। आरोप लगाया कि उसे पहले दिन से पता था कि रिपोर्ट कुछ इसी तरह की आएगी। मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रशासन अपनी लापरवाही छिपाने के लिए पांचों आरोपी छात्रों को बचा रही है। अब वह यूजीसी में इसकी शिकायत करेगा।
इधर, गढ़ा पुलिस भी मामले में फूंक-फूंक कर कदम रख रही है। मंगलवार की देर रात आर्थो विभाग के पांच पीजी छात्रों विकास द्विवेदी, अमन गौतम, सलमान खान, शुभम शिंदे, अभिषेक गेमे के खिलाफ धारा 306, 34 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पांचों छात्रों की गिरफ्तारी फिलहाल पुलिस ने अभी नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया है। पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक पुलिस अभी इस मामले में जूडा (जूनियर डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन) के रूख का आंकलन कर रही है। कोरोना संकट के बीच पुलिस गिरफ्तारी से बच रही है।
कोर्ट से ही जमानत हो सकेगी
एएसपी गोपाल खंडेल ने बताया कि 306 भादवि में 10 वर्ष तक की सजा का प्रावधान है। ऐसे में गिरफ्तारी देर-सेवर होनी तय है। कोर्ट से ही जमानत मिल सकती है। हालांकि एएसपी ने प्रकरण को अभी विवेचना में होना बताया है। जांच और कुछ और बयानों के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। हालांकि आरोपी छात्रों की ओर से एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बाद कोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत लेने की कवायद शुरू कर दी गई है।
मेडिकल प्रशासन को रिपोर्ट मिलने का इंतजार
उधर, मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. प्रदीप कसार का दावा है कि अभी गढ़ा पुलिस ने कोई लिखित जानकारी नहीं मिली है। छात्रों के खिलाफ पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज एफआईआर के बावत प्रॉपर सूचना मिलने के बाद चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग से मार्गदर्शन लेंगे। वहां से मिलने वाले दिशा-निर्देशों के आधार पर ही छात्रों के भविष्य पर फैसला लिया जाएगा।

आर्थो के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन (26) की जीवित अवस्था की फाइल फोटो
आर्थो के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन (26) की जीवित अवस्था की फाइल फोटो

ये है मामला-
जांजगीर चंपा के रहौद निवासी भागवत देवांगन ने पीजी आर्थोपेडिक-2020 के प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश लिया था। एमबीबीएस उसने पुणे स्थित मेडिकल कॉलेज से किया था। हास्टल नम्बर तीन में एक अक्टूबर को उसने पंखे में रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। एक महीने पहले भी उसने अधिक मात्रा में दवा खाकर इस तरह की कोशिश की थी। तब इलाज के बाद काउंसलिंग की गई थी। तब वह एक महीने की छुट्टी पर चला गया था। 25 सितम्बर को ही वह जबलपुर लौटा था। प्रकरण में उसके भाई प्रहलाद ने गढ़ा व मेडिकल में लिखित शिकायत में उपरोक्त पांच छात्रों के खिलाफ भाई को प्रताडि़त करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें