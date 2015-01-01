पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:ज्यादा उपयोग से बेअसर होती हैं एंटीबायोटिक दवाएँ

जबलपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • एल्गिन अस्पताल में कार्यशाला का आयोजन

किसी संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए एंटीबायोटिक दवाएँ सबसे ज्यादा कारगर होती हैं, लेकिन यदि इनका ज्यादा उपयोग किया जाए तो यह बेअसर साबित होती हैं। उस स्थिति में ये दवाएँ मरीज के लिए न सिर्फ हानिकारक, बल्कि कई बार गंभीर समस्याएँ उत्पन्न करती हैं।

यह जानकारी मंगलवार को रानी दुर्गावती महिला चिकित्सालय (एल्गिन) में आयोजित कार्यशाला में चिकित्सकों ने दी। अस्पताल स्टाफ को इस आयोजन में बताया गया कि लगातार नई एंटीबायोटिक की खोज हो रही है। इसके ज्यादा सेवन से मरीज में इसके प्रति प्रतिरोध उत्पन्न होने लगता है और यह बेअसर होती हैं।

इसके साथ ही यह यकृत, मस्तिष्क आदि अंगाें पर घातक असर दिखाती हैं। कार्यशाला का उद्देश्य इन दवाओं के सीमित और सही उपयोग के लिए जागरूकता बढ़ाने का था। कार्यक्रम में अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. आरके खरे, आरएमओ डॉ. संजय मिश्रा, डॉ. नीता पाराशर, डॉ. रजनी सुहाने, डॉ. वीणा जैन सहित स्टाफ उपस्थित था।

एल्गिन में सैंपल लेने जाएँगे डॉक्टर

मरीज व परिजनों के कोविड टेस्ट की स्थाई व्यवस्था समाप्त होने के बाद अब एल्गिन में फिर पुरानी तर्ज पर कोरोना जाँच कराई जाएगी। यहाँ कंटेनमेंट जाेन या प्रारंभिक लक्षण वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए अलग ओटी, लेबर रूम व वार्ड है। ऐसे मरीजों की सूची प्रतिदिन तैयार कर सैंपल लेने वाले डॉक्टर को भेजी जाएगी, वह अगले दिन दोपहर में आकर मरीजों के साथ ही आवश्यकता होने पर स्टाफ की भी जाँच करेगा। परिजनों के सैंपल की व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर उन्हें विक्टोरिया के फीवर क्लीनिक में भेजा जाएगा।

नवजात की देखभाल के लिए करें जागरूक| देश में नवजात शिशु मृत्यु दर को कम करने के लिए यह जरूरी है कि उनकी देखभाल के लिए नियमित जाँच की जाए। इसके लिए जागरूकता लाने की जरूरत है। यह बात केंट विधायक अशोक रोहाणी ने रांझी अस्पताल में राष्ट्रीय नवजात शिशु सप्ताह अवसर पर कही।

आयोजन में आशा और स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं को घरों में जाकर नवजात का वजन, तापमान, साँस की गिनती सहित माताओं को स्तनपान, टीकाकरण, साफ-सफाई, बीमारी के लक्षणों की जानकारी देने कहा गया।

