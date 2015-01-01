पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम-2.5 सामान्य से दोगुना:रात 9 बजे शहर का एक्यूआई 191, पिछली दीपावली से अभी दोगुना है प्रदूषण, 1 नवम्बर से लगातार बढ़त

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
एमआर-4 एकता चौक
  • 132.3 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर आँका गया, प्रदूषण बना मुसीबत

भले ही एनजीटी के निर्देश पर मध्यप्रदेश ने सहमति नहीं दिखाई है लेकिन अगर स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखकर दीपावली पर पटाखे और आतिशबाजी का आनंद लेना है तो विशेषज्ञों की सलाह है कि एक्यूआई को 200 से नीचे रखना है और सोमवार की रात 9 बजे ये आंकड़ा 191 पहुंच गया था। आंकड़े बताते हैं कि नवंबर की शुरूआत से ही प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ता जा रहा है। शहर का एक्यूआई लेवल 1 नवंबर से लेकर अब तक लगातार बढ़त बनाते हुए संतोषजनक स्थिति 100 से तकरीबन दोगुना बना हुआ है।

आलम यह है कि गत वर्ष दीपावली पर पटाखे फोड़ने के बाद हालात जितने खराब थे, उतने अभी चल रहे हैं। अत: इस बार दीपावली पर पटाखे जलाने के बाद जो स्थिति होगी उसे स्वयं ही समझा जा सकता है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने सोमवार को आदेश दिया है कि देश के जिन शहरों की एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पुअर, वैरी पुअर और सीवीयर है, उन शहरों में 9 से 30 नवंबर 2020 तक सभी प्रकार के पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। हालांकि मध्यप्रदेश में इस आदेश को नहीं लागू किया जा रहा है।

सोमवार की रात 9 बजे जबलपुर शहर का एक्यूआई 191 रहा। जिसे अनहैल्दी कहा जाता है। रही बात प्रदूषण के महत्वपूर्ण कारक पीएम-2.5 की तो इसका स्तर 132.3 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर आँका गया। इसका भी अपना सामान्य स्तर 60 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घन मीटर से दोगुना अधिक रहा। शहर में दिनों दिन बढ़ रहे प्रदूषण की वजह वाहनों का धुआँ, खेतों में जलाई जा रही पराली, नगर निगम कर्मचारियों द्वारा कचरा उठाने की बजाय उसके ढेर में आग लगाना है।

जबलपुर से उठी थी आवाज
नागरिक उपभोक्ता मार्गदर्शक मंच के डॉ. पीजी नाजपांडे और रजत भार्गव की ओर से याचिका दायर कर कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस साल पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की माँग की गई थी। एनजीटी ने सुनवाई के बाद अपने आदेश में कहा है कि जिन शहरों में वायु गुणवत्ता साधारण (मॉडरेट) है, वहाँ पर दीपावली, छठ पर्व, गुरु पर्व, न्यू ईयर, क्रिसमस और अन्य त्योहारों पर ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने के लिए 2 घंटे की अनुमति होगी। दीपावली और गुरु पर्व में रात 8 से 10 बजे तक, छठ पर्व पर सुबह 6 से 8 बजे तक, न्यू ईयर और क्रिसमस पर रात 11.55 से 12.30 बजे तक पटाखे जलाए जा सकेंगे। प्रदेश सरकार ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि वो एनजीटी का आदेश नहीं लागू कर रही है।

जबलपुर सहित चार शहरों में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पुअर, पटाखों पर लगे प्रतिबंध
नागरिक उपभोक्ता मार्गदर्शक मंच ने मुख्य सचिव को ई-मेल भेजकर कहा है कि जबलपुर, भोपाल, इंदौर और ग्वालियर में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पुअर की श्रेणी में आता है। इसको देखते हुए कलेक्टर को निर्देश जारी किया जाए कि इन शहरों में 9 से 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों के संग्रह, विक्रय और उपयोग पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाए।

क्या होता है एक्यूआई
एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स मुख्य रूप से पीएम-10, 2.5, सल्फर डाइऑक्साइड, नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड और कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड सहित 8 प्रदूषकों की मात्रा से तैयार होता है। इसमें पीएम-10 और पीएम 2.5 ही प्रदूषण फैलाने में सबसे बड़ा किरदार निभाते हैं। ये कण इतने छोटे होते हैं कि साँस के जरिए आसानी से हमारे फेफड़ों में पहुँच जाते हैं और सेहत के दुश्मन बन जाते हैं।

