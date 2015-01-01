पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे कांग्रेस विधायक मसूद:भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई में घिरे आरिफ मसूद अग्रिम जमानत के लिए पहुंचे

जबलपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमपी हाईकोर्ट
  • 25 नवंबर को होगी अगली सुनवाई, गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए पहुंचे हैं अग्रिम जमानत लेने
  • राज्य सरकार को मामले की केस डायरी और जवाब प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए

प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद अग्रिम जमानत के लिए मप्र हाइकोर्ट की शरण मे पहुंच गए। भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में फ्रांस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के मामले में गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए उनकी ओर से अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी पेश की गई। कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश संजय यादव व जस्टिस सुजय पॉल की युगलपीठ ने सुनवाई करते हुए राज्य सरकार को मामले की केस डायरी और अपना जवाब प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। अगली सुनवाई 25 नवम्बर को होगी।
ये था मामला
फ्रांस में पैगंबर साहब का कार्टून क्लास में दिखाने वाले एक इतिहास टीचर सैमुअल पैटी की हत्या कर दी गई थी। पैटी की हत्या से फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों बेहद नाराज हुए और उन्होंने पैटी के प्रति सम्मान जाहिर किया था। बीते 30 अक्टूबर को भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान मे मसूद द्वारा भीड़ एकत्र कर फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला और झंडा जलाया गया था। आरोप है कि इस दौरान मसूद ने विवादित भाषण दिया कि फ्रांस के उक्त कृत्य का केंद्र व राज्य में बैठी हिंदूवादी सरकार के मंत्री भी समर्थन कर रहे हैं। मसूद ने चेतावनी दी थी कि यदि सरकार ने फ्रांस के कृत्य का विरोध नहीं किया तो हिंदुस्तान में भी ईंट से ईंट बजा देंगे।
विधायक के खिलाफ दर्ज है प्रकरण
इस मामले में भोपाल की तलैया थाना पुलिस ने विधायक आरिफ मसूद सहित 400 लोगों पर भादवि की धारा 153-ए का केस दर्ज किया। मामले में छह लोगों की गिरफ्तारी पहले ही हो चुकी है, जबकि आरिफ मसूद फरार चल रहे हैं। सांसदों, विधायकों की विशेष कोर्ट उनकी अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी 7 नवम्बर को खारिज कर चुकी है। इसी मामले में गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए मसूद की ओर से वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता विवेक कृष्‍ण तन्खा, अधिवक्ता अजय गुप्ता व ऋषभ दुबे ने यह अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी पेश कर उन्हें बेगुनाह बताया। प्रारंभिक सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने महाधिवक्ता पुरुषेंद्र कौरव को केस डायरी व जवाब प्रस्तुत करने का निर्देश दिया।

