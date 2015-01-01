पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट का फैसला:बिना सुनवाई गिरफ्तारी आदेश सही नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
मप्र हाईकोर्ट की डिवीजन बैंच ने एकलपीठ द्वारा सुनवाई का अवसर दिए बिना जारी किया गया गिरफ्तारी का आदेश निरस्त कर दिया है। एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव और जस्टिस विजय कुमार शुक्ला की डिवीजन बैंच ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि एकलपीठ ने इस मामले में कारणों सहित आदेश पारित नहीं किया है।

हनुमानताल निवासी जीवन रजक की ओर से दायर अपील में कहा गया है कि उनके खिलाफ एकलपीठ में राजेश अग्रवाल की ओर से याचिका दायर की गई थी। याचिका में कहा गया कि उनके खिलाफ वर्ष 2014 में गोहलपुर थाने में धारा 420, 467, 468 और 471 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है।

पुलिस ने उन पर 3 हजार रुपए का इनाम भी घोषित किया है, लेकिन उन्हें गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा रहा है। एकलपीठ ने 11 सितंबर 2020 को उनको गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया। अधिवक्ता शिवकुमार कश्यप ने तर्क दिया कि एकलपीठ ने अपीलकर्ता की गिरफ्तारी का आदेश जारी करने के पहले उन्हें सुनवाई का अवसर नहीं दिया। इसके साथ ही कारणों सहित आदेश पारित नहीं किया गया है। सुनवाई के बाद डिवीजन बैंच ने एकलपीठ का आदेश निरस्त कर दिया है।

