जबलपुर में छठवें दिन खिली धूप:आसमान साफ होते ही पारा नीचे की ओर लुढ़का, सर्द हवा से बढ़ी ठंड, अभी और गिरेगा पारा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
कछपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर सुबह इस तरह दिखी धुंध
  • अधिकतम पारा भी 22 डिग्री से नीचे आया, न्यूनतम पारे में दो डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव कमजोर पड़ते ही मौसम का मिजाज एक बार फिर बदल गया। गुरुवार को छठवें दिन धूप खिली तो लोगों ने राहत ली। आसमान साफ होते ही पारा नीचे की ओर लुढ़क गया है। सर्द हवाओं से ठंड बढ़ती जा रही है। शहर में दिन का अधिकतम तापमान भी 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया है।

वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान बुधवार रात को 14.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। हालांकि यह सामान्य से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक है। पिछले वर्ष इसी तारीख में अधिकतम तापमान 16.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। हवा में नमी 91 प्रतिशत घुलने से ठंड बढ़ रही है।

अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे आया

अधारताल मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज हुई। जबकि मंगलवार को तापमान 25.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। उत्तरी हवा दो किमी की रफ्तार से चल रही है। इसकी वजह से तापमान में लगातार गिरावट जारी है। आसमान साफ होने से गुरुवार रात को पारा और गिरेगा।

हालांकि धूप निकलने से दिन के तापमान में थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र में वैज्ञानिक सहायक देवेंद्र कुमार तिवारी के अनुसार हवा की दिशा उत्तरी होने से गुरुवार को सुबह धुंध व कोहरा छाया रहा। हालांकि इसका असर शहरी क्षेत्र में कम रहा, लेकिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विजिबिलिटी 500 मीटर ही था। धूप निकलने के साथ कोहरा भी छंट गया।

