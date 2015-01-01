पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीद की रोशनी:दीपोत्सव में कोरोना काल की पीड़ा हुई कम अब हम भी उत्साह से मना सकते हैं त्योहार

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गोलबाजार में सड़क किनारे दीये, सजावट, फूल और साज-सज्जा का सामान बेचने वालों को फेस्टिवल सीजन में मिली राहत

कोरोना संकट के बीच दीपावली का त्योहार कई परिवारों के लिए खुशियाँ लेकर आया है। लाॅकडाउन के समय ऐसे हजारों परिवार जो बेतहाशा तकलीफ झेल रहे थे उनको अब कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने और फेस्टिवल सीजन में आमदनी बढ़ने से बड़ी सौगात सी मिली है। गोलबाजार में प्लास्टिक के फूल और गुलदस्ता और सजावट का सामान बेचने वाले परिवारों के सदस्य कहते हैं कि शहर में जब लॉकडाउन था तो किसी तरह की बिक्री नहीं थी।

कुछ समय पहले लगा कि दीपावली के सीजन में भी यह प्रभाव बना रहेगा और जीवनयापन मुश्किल हो जाएगा, लेकिन कुछ दिनों में अब जैसे सब कुछ पुराने जैसा हो गया है। राजस्थान से आकर सजावट का सामान बेचने वाले बलराम सिहार कहते हैं कि अब कम से कम हालात ऐसे हैं कि संकट के बीच हम भी त्योहार मना सकते हैं।

ऐसे 6 परिवार हैं जो दिल्ली से प्लास्टिक का सामान लाकर गोलबाजार में गुलदस्ता, साज-सज्जा का सामान बनाकर बेचते हैं। इसी तरह आसपास के एरिया से आकर गोलबाजार में दीया, मिट्टी के खिलाैने, सजावटी पात्र बेचने वालों को कई तरहों के कष्ट के बाद दीपावली ने तकलीफों को अभी कुछ हद तक कम कर दिया है। रोहित चक्रवर्ती, कैलाश, माखन, दशोदा, अनामिका, जगन्नाथ और रौनक आदि एक दर्जन से ज्यादा परिवार यहाँ बीते कई सालों से फेस्टिवल सीजन में दुकान लगाते हैं।

कोलकाता -राजस्थान से सप्लाई
मिट्टी से संबंधित जितने भी कच्चे सजावटी सामान आते हैं उनको कोलकाता, राजस्थान, गुजरात से मँगाया जाता है। इनमें सभी किस्म की वैरायटी के दीये, झूमर, गुलदस्ते, अलग-अलग आकृति के मिट्टी से बने अनेकों सामान शामिल हैं।

ऐसी दुकान चलाने वाले कहते हैं कि दीपावली के इन दिनों में यदि कोरोना कम न हुआ होता और इन्फेक्शन की दर पुराने जैसी ही होती तो इनको मँगाये सामान में भारी घाटा हो सकता था, लेकिन कई तरह की पीड़ा को पार करते हुये अभी कम से कम हमारी दीपावली खुशहाली लाने वाली है। इनका कहना है कि त्योहार में हमारा ज्यादा समय तो दुकान में ही निकल जाता है, लेकिन फेस्टिवल सीजन में आने वाले पैसों से लंबे समय तक हमारा घर चलता है।

सभी वर्ग के ग्राहक हैं
सड़क पर सजने वाली सजावटी दुकान के आइटम की डिमाण्ड सामान्य घरों में तो है ही, अच्छे पॉश इलाकों से भी लोग इनका सामान लेने आते हैं। इनके सजावटी आइटम का अट्रैक्शन ऐसा है कि यह सड़क से निकलने वालों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लेते हैं।

कोरोना तो लगई है, अपन तो अच्छे से मनाहें दिवाली
हमारे प्रतिनिधि, जबलपुर। "साल भर कोई काम नहीं करते, हाथ-पैर पिराते हैं, फिर भी दीपावली पर हर साल दीए बेचते हैं, ताकि दीपावली परिवार संग अच्छे से मना सकें।' ये कहना है गोलबाजार में दीए बेचने वाली कमला बाई चक्रवर्ती का। गरीबी और अभाव में खुश रहते हुए त्योहार मनाने का उत्साह कमला के चेहरे पर साफ नजर आ रहा था।

धनवंतरी नगर निवासी कमला ने बताया कि उसका बड़ा बेटा और बहू विकलांग हैं। छोटा बेटा व बहू ठेले पर फेरी लगाने का काम करते हैं। जैसे-तैसे परिवार की गुजर-बसर होती है। हर साल वो राजस्थान से दीए मँगाती हैं, लेकिन इस बार पिछले साल के बचत में रखे दीए को ही बेच रही हैं। कुछ कमी थी तो पनागर व सिहोरा से थोड़े दीए मँगा लिए। कमला बेहद खुश हैं, वो कहती हैं जो पैसे दीए बेचकर आएँगे उससे परिवार के सभी लोगों को नए कपड़े खरीद दूँगी।

रात 10 के बाद मनाऊँगी दिवाली
दिवाली पर कमला रात 10 बजे तक दीए बेचेंगी, उसके बाद घर जाएँगी और फिर दीयों से पूरे घर को रोशन कर माँ लक्ष्मी की पूजा करेंगी। कोराेना जैसी महामारी में भी कमला परिवार संग खुश रहीं, गरीबी में भले ही एक वक्त का खाना खाकर गुजर की, लेकिन अपने चेहरे की मुस्कान को गायब नहीं होने दिया।

