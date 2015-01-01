पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:जुआ फड़ मामले में बाबू नाटी फरार घोषित, 5 हजार का इनाम

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हथियारांे के संबंध में जानकारियाँ जुटा रही पुलिस

भानतलैया क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर उर्फ गज्जू के संरक्षण में चलने वाले फड़ के पकड़े जाने के बाद पुलिस ने कांग्रेस नेता के पिता बाबू नाटी सहित दो अन्य काे फरार घोषित किया है और उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए 5-5 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया गया है। वहीं जब्त किए गये हथियार किससे लिए गये थे और कहाँ से आये थे इस संबंध में भी जानकारियाँ जुटाई जा रही हैं।

सूत्रों के अनुसार बड़ा जुआ फड़ पकड़े जाने के बाद पुलिस द्वारा कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर उसके भाई सोनू को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। यह जुआ दोनों भाईयों व पिता बाबू नाटी सोनकर के संरक्षण में संचालित होने का मामला दर्ज किया गया था लेकिन उस दौरान बाबू नाटी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी थी।

रिमांड पर लिए गये कांग्रेस नेता व उसके भाई से पूछताछ के बाद कुछ अहम जानकारियाँ लगी हैं जिसके बाद पुलिस अब उनके पिता बाबू नाटी, उनके दत्तक पुत्र ओमकार उर्फ बबुआ व फड़ पर आने वाले बड़े जुआड़ी भैयालाल को भी इस मामले में अहम कड़ी मान रही है और उनके नाम प्रकरण में शामिल कर उनकी गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास में जुटी है। वहीं फरार मैनेजर रजनीश का अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है।

आर्म्स दुकानों की जाँच
सूत्रों के अनुसार कांग्रेस नेता के घर से मिले हथियारों की जाँच करने के बाद पुलिस द्वारा शहर की आर्म्स दुकान की जाँच कर दुकानदारों से पूछताछ की गयी है। वहीं किसी एक को हिरासत में लिए जाने की भी खबर है।

मोबाइल से मिले अहम सुराग
जानकारों के अनुसार हिरासत में लिए गये सोनू साेनकर का जो मोबाइल जब्त किया गया है उसकी सीडीआर की जाँच करने में कुछ वर्दीधारियों के नाम सामने आये हैं और उनकी संलिप्तता का भी पता लगाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें