हादसा टला:गिट्टी लोड डम्पर तिलवारा पुल पर पलटा, केबिन में फंसा ड्राइवर एक घंटे तक हवा में लटका रहा

जबलपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डम्पर के केबिन में फंसा ड्राइवर संजय लगातार चीख रहा था। स्थानीय लोगों ने तुंरत इसकी खबर पुलिस को दी।
  • ओवरटेक करते समय हुआ हादसा, क्रेन की मदद से निकाला गया डम्पर

एनएच-7 के तिलवारा घाट पुल पर सोमवार को बड़ा हादसा टल गया। गिट्टी लोड डम्पर ओवरटेक करते समय फुटपाथ पर चढ़ कर पलट गया। डम्पर रेलिंग को तोड़ते हुए हवा में लटक गया। केबिन में फंसे ड्राइवर की एक घंटे तक सांसें अटकी रहीं। लगभग दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद क्रेन की मदद से डम्पर को निकाला जा सका। तिलवारा पुलिस ने ड्राइवर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि डम्पर एमपी 20 जीए 2900 मानेगांव से गिट्टी लोड कर शहर की ओर आ रहा था। तिलवारा के पुराने पुल पर एक हाइवा को ओवरटेक करने के दौरान अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। हादसा देख वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई। ड्राइवर केबिन में फंस गया था। डम्पर का आधा हिस्सा पुल से लटक गया था।

रोकना पड़ा पुल का आवागमन
हादसे का ये दृश्य जिसने भी देखा, देखते ही रह गया। डम्पर के केबिन में फंसा ड्राइवर संजय लगातार चीख रहा था। स्थानीय लोगों ने तुंरत इसकी खबर पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची तिलवारा पुलिस स्टेरिंग और सीट के बीच फंसे ड्राइवर को निकाला । इसके बाद पुल की ट्रैफिक रोकी गई। क्रेन की मदद से लगभग दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद किसी तरह डम्पर निकाला जा सका। टीआई तिलवारी सतीश पटेल ने चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाहीपूर्वक वाहन चलाने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

