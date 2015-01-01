पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:जबलपुर के बारदाना व्यापारी को भोपाल के दो ठगों ने, 1.89 लाख रुपए की लगाई चपत

जबलपुर के बारदाना व्यापारी को सस्ते में बारदाना दिलाने का झांसा देकर भोपाल के दो ठगों ने 1.89 लाख रुपए की चपत लगा दी। दोनों बारदाना भिजवाने के एवज में व्यापारी से खाते में पैसे ट्रांसफर कराते गए, लेकिन उसे आज तक बारदाना नहीं मिला। अब जालसाज उसका फोन तक नहीं रिसीव करते। पीड़ित ने खितौला थाने में दोनों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

एक वर्ष पहले दुकान आया था जालसाज
पुलिस के अनुसार खितौला निवासी राकेश जायसवाल बारदाना व्यापारी हैं। 15 नवंबर 2019 को भोपाल निवासी ज्ञानदास बैरागी उसके दुकान पर पहुंचा था। ज्ञानदास बैरागी ने भी खुद को बारदाना व्यापारी बताया था। उसने राकेश को सस्ते में बारदाना उपलब्ध कराने की पेशकश की थी। राकेश जायसवाल ने उससे आधार कार्ड और बैंक खाता नंबर मांगा। ज्ञानदास बैरागी ने अपना आधार कार्ड और बेटे सिद्धांत बैरागी का यूनियन बैंक का खाता दिया।
एक वर्ष पहले दिया था आर्डर
राकेश जायसवाल के मुताबिक उसने 21 नवंबर 2019 को ज्ञानदास बैरागी से बारदाना भेजने के लिए बात की। फिर उसके बेटे के बैंक खाते में 49 हजार रुपए भी ट्रांसफर कर दिए। उसने बारदाना नहीं भिजवाया। कॉल करने पर कहा कि सौदा कैंसिल हो गया है। माल मिलते ही भेज देगा। 18 मार्च 2020 को उसने सहयोगी हिमांशु सोलंकी से बात कराई। उसके द्वारा कहा गया कि एक गाड़ी माल पूरा करने में समय लगेगा। और पैसे भेजने पड़ेंगे।
1.40 लाख रुपए और ट्रांसफर कर दिए
भोपाल निवासी सोलंकी की बात पर विश्वास करके उसने 21 मार्च को 70 हजार और 18 अप्रैल को 70 हजार रुपए और ट्रांसफर कर दिए। ज्ञानदास ने इसके बावजूद माल नहीं भिजवाया। कॉल करने पर पैर में चोट का बहाना करते हुए एक सप्ताह की मोहलत और मांगी। तब से आज तक न तो माल भिजवाया और न ही उसके पैसे वापस किए। खितौला पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ धारा 420, 34 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

