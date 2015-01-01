पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुझाव:पात्रों को मिले योजनाओं का लाभ आक्रामक नीति बनाकर करें काम

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 15 दिसम्बर से शुरू होगा जिले के शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में प्रोजेक्ट अभ्युदय

योजनाएँ आती हैं तो उनका लाभ भी पात्रों को मिलना चाहिये। उनकी समस्याएँ सुलझाने में अधिकारी ध्यान दें न कि उसे और उलझाएँ, इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाए।

15 दिसंबर से प्रोजेक्ट अभ्युदय शुरू हो रहा है इसके लिये आक्रामक रणनीति बनाकर काम करें। यह बात कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने अधिकारियों के साथ हुई बैठक में कही। कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में हुई बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि राज्य एवं केंद्र शासन की प्राथमिकता वाली योजनाओं का लाभ लेने में आम लोगों खासतौर पर पात्र व्यक्तियों को आ रही कठिनाइयों को दूर करने समस्या का हल, आपके अपने घर प्रारम्भ होगा। बैठक में एडीएम व जिला पंचायत के प्रभारी सीईओ संदीप जीआर मौजूद थे।

प्रभारी मंत्री ने दिए थे निर्देश
जबलपुर संभाग के प्रभारी मंत्री कमल पटेल ने जबलपुर प्रवास के दौरान लोगों को शासकीय योजनाओं का लाभ लेने में आ रही कठिनाइयों को दूर करने घर-घर जाकर सर्वे करने के लिये अभियान चलाने के निर्देश जिला प्रशासन को दिये थे। प्रोजेक्ट अभ्युदय इसी निर्देशानुसार जिले में प्रारम्भ किया जा रहा है।
साॅफ्टवेयर बनेगा, होगी माॅनीटरिंग-कलेक्टर ने कहा कि कार्यक्रम के तहत अभ्युदय दलों की प्रतिदिन की गतिविधियों की जनपद एवं जिला स्तर पर मॉनीटरिंग भी की जायेगी। कार्यक्रम के लिये ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के मामले में जिला पंचायत के सीईओ, जबकि शहरी क्षेत्र के लिये नगर निगम आयुक्त नोडल अधिकारी होंगे।

बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी ऐसी हो कि आएँ बेहतर परिणाम
अगले शैक्षणिक सत्र में दसवीं और बाहरवीं के परीक्षा के बेहतर परिणामों के लिए अभी से रणनीति तैयार करने के निर्देश शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों को बैठक में कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने दिए।कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में आयोजित बैठक में शिक्षा विभाग के कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा अधिकारियों को अपने अच्छे और अनुभवी शिक्षकों की टीम बनानी होगी, जो कमजोर छात्रों की एक्स्ट्रा क्लास लें, उनकी शंकाओं का समाधान करे। शिकायतों का सात दिनों के भीतर निराकरण करने की हिदायत भी उन्होंने दी। बैठक में डीईओ सुनील नेमा, डीपीसी आरपी चतुर्वेदी भी मौजूद थे।

