  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Bhedaghat Stone Artisans Associated With E commerce Companies, Will Be Able To Sell Their Idols Sitting At Home And Abroad

जबलपुर की मूर्तिकला को मिलेगी नई पहचान:ई-काॅमर्स कंपनियों से भेड़ाघाट के पत्थर शिल्पी जुड़े, देश व विदेशों में घर बैठे बेच सकेंगे अपनी मूर्तियां

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
ऐसी सुंदर मूर्तियां किसी का भी मन मोह सकती हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऐसी सुंदर मूर्तियां किसी का भी मन मोह सकती हैं।
  • कलेक्टर की पहल, बोले डिजिटल मार्केटिंग के माध्यम से जबलपुर की शिल्प कला को देश विदेश में मिलेगी पहचान
  • तीन माह तक हैंड होल्डिंग और प्रशिक्षण का कार्य किया जाएगा, इसके बाद कर सकेंगे सप्लाई

विश्व प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थल भेड़ाघाट में संगमरमर से बनी मूर्तियों को अब देश-विदेश में अलग पहचान मिलेगी। यहां के मूर्तिकारों से ई-काॅमर्स कंपनी ने करार किया है। तीन माह तक हैंड होल्डिंग और प्रशिक्षण के बाद मूर्तिकार दक्ष हो जाएंगे और अपने उत्पाद सही तरीके से पैकिंग कर घर बैठे देश-विदेश में बेच पाएंगे।
अमेजन ई-कामर्स कंपनी से हुआ करार
उद्योग विभाग के अधिकारियों और अमेजन के स्थानीय फ्रेंचाइजी टीम के यासिर अहम भेड़ाघाट पहुंचे। वहां विभिन्न शिल्पियों का अमेजन में पंजीयन कराए गया। पंजीयन कराने वाली फर्म लकी मार्बल आर्ट, जयपुर मार्बल, ब्रज आर्ट, कल्पना आर्ट, तिवारी आर्ट हैं। जिला उद्योग केन्द्र के महाप्रबंधक देवव्रत मिश्रा के मुताबिक अमेजन की टीम के प्रमुख यासिर अहमद के द्वारा अगले तीन माह तक हैंड होल्डिंग एवं प्रशिक्षण का कार्य किया जाएगा। इसी के साथ और भी शिल्पियों और व्यावसाईयों को डिजिटल मार्केटिंग से जोड़ा जाएगा। इससे नए रोजगार पैदा होने के साथ ही भेड़ाघाट के प्रसिद्ध मार्बल उद्योग को अंतराष्ट्रीय पहचान मिलेगी।
कलेक्टर ने मूर्ति बाजार देख की पहल
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने इसकी पहल की और मूर्तिकारों के साथ ई-काॅमर्स कंपनी अमेजन से अनुबंध कराया। कलेक्टर भेड़ाघाट पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने यहां के मूर्ति बाजार को देखा। मूर्तिकारों के बनाए मूर्तियों को देख वे आश्चर्यचकित रह गए। बाेले की ऐसी सुंदर मूर्तियां किसी का भी मन मोह सकती हैं। यहां के मूर्तिकारों से बात की और फिर ई-काॅमर्स कंपनियों से जुड़ने का सुझाव दिया था। कलेक्टर के मुताबिक डिजिटल मार्केटिंग के माध्यम से जबलपुर की शिल्प कला को देश विदेश में पहचान मिलेगी। साथ ही यहां की मूर्ति को लोग घर बैठे देश-विदेश में कहीं भी आसानी से मंगा सकेंगे।

