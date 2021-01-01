पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:कुत्सित मानसिकता से ग्रसित हैं भूरिया; कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के बयान पर युमो का प्रदर्शन

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कांतिलाल भूरिया द्वारा राममंदिर निर्माण को चलाए जा रहे संघ, विहिप व भाजपा के अभियान पर की गई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता भड़क उठे। प्रदेश भर में श्री भूरिया के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किए गए जिसके तहत जबलपुर में भाजयुमो महानगर द्वारा मालवीय चौक पर कांतिलाल भूरिया के पुतले फूंककर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया गया।

युमो नगर अध्यक्ष रंजीत पटेल ने कहा कि कांतिलाल भूरिया अपनी पार्टी की कुत्सित मानसिकता से ग्रसित हैं, क्योंकि जहाँ पूरा देश प्रभु श्रीराम के मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर उत्साहित होकर इस अभियान में हिस्सेदारी कर रहा है, लेकिन कांग्रेस नेता आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं। प्रदर्शन के दौरान प्रणीत वर्मा, राज भटनागर, टीटू सोनकर, राहुल कपूर, आयुष चौबे, श्रीकांत कुक्की मौजूद रहे।

