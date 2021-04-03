पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Bike Riders Stopped By Giving Voice, Then Took Out 1800 Rupees From Pocket, Robbed Young Man And Ran Away On Protest

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिलेवरी बॉय से लूट:बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने आवाज देकर रोका, फिर जेब से निकाल लिए 1800 रुपए, विरोध करने पर युवक को धक्का देकर भागे लुटेरे

जबलपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रांझी थाने में पीड़ित ने दर्ज कराई लूट। - Dainik Bhaskar
रांझी थाने में पीड़ित ने दर्ज कराई लूट।
  • रांझी खेत्र के मडई तिराहे की घटना, पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज किया
  • पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने में जुटी, हुलिए के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश

निजी कंपनी में डिलेवरी बॉय का काम करने वाले युवक के साथ दो बदमाशों ने लूटपाट की और धक्का देकर फरार हो गए। युवक बुधवार देर रात डिलेवरी देने के बाद घर लौट रहा था। युवक की शिकायत पर रांझी पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
मडई तिराहे के पास आवाज देकर बदमाशों ने रोका
जानकारी के अनुसार उदय नगर रांझी निवासी रोहित मांझी जियो मार्ट शास्त्री ब्रिज में डिलेवरी ब्वाॅय के तौर पर काम करता है। बुधवार रात को वह मडई मस्जिद के पास डिलेवरी देकर घर जा रहा था। मड़ई तिराहे के आगे पहुंचा, तभी बाइक सवार दो युवकाें ने आवाज देकर उसे रोका। दोनों युवकों ने उससे इधर-उधर की बात की और फिर बदमाशों में एक उसके बैग की तलाशी लेने लगा। उसके शर्ट की ऊपर वाली जेब से 1800 रुपए छीन लिए। विरोध करने पर युवक को बाइक सहित धक्का देकर दोनों बदमाश बाइक से वीकल की ओर फरार हो गए।
देर रात युवक पहुंचा थाने शिकायत दर्ज कराने
टीआई रांझी आरके मालवीय ने बताया कि रात 12.30 बजे पीड़ित रोहित मामले की शिकायत दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंचा। उसकी शिकायत पर लूट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि लुटेरों ने एक जैकेट पहने लंबे बालों वाला था। जबकि बाइक चलाने वाले ने चेहरे पर गमछा लपेटा था। उसने कत्थई जैकेट पहना था। दोनों की उम्र 30 वर्ष के आसपास रही होगी। पुलिस इस हुलिए के आधार पर पूर्व में गिरफ्तार बदमाशों की फोटो दिखाकर पहचान करने में जुटी है। वहीं आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी खंगाल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें