पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:एनडीए की जीत पर भाजपा-जदयू ने मनाया जश्न

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश के उपचुनाव के बाद बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनने पर भाजपा और जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को जश्न मनाया। शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में आतिशबाजी हुई और ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर मिष्ठान वितरण किया गया।

सदर में हुई जमकर आतिशबाजी
सदर मेन रोड पर केंट विधायक अशोक रोहाणी, संजय कपूर, राहुल कपूर, नवरतन गुप्ता, सुरेश सेन, विमल गोलछा व अन्य ने आतिशबाजी करते हुए लोगों को मिठाईयाँ बाँटीं।

धनवंतरी नगर में बजे ढोल-नगाड़े
धनवंतरी नगर महाराणा प्रताप मंडल में भाजपा नेता जीतू कटारे, राहुल साहू, विवेक नायक, मुकेश ठाकुर, शैलैन्द्र गोस्वामी, पुरूषोत्तम गोस्वामी व अन्य के साथ क्षेत्रीय लोगों ने बिहार में एनडीए की जीत पर ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर जश्न मनाया।

जदयू कार्यालय में हुआ मिष्ठान्न वितरण
उखरी स्थित जदयू कार्यालय में सूरज जायसवाल, सुभाष जायसवाल, इमाम खान, मीना विनोदिया, मिथलेश यादव व अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने बिहार की जीत पर मिष्ठान वितरण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें