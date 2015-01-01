पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:न्यूनतम-अधिकतम दोनों ही तापमान बढ़े, गर्मी सा अहसास

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
मौसम ने एक बार फिर करवट ली है। जाे न्यूनतम तापमान गत दिनों लगातार कम हाे रहा था, उसमें दो दिनों से बढ़ोत्तरी जारी है। इसके साथ ही अधिकतम तापमान भी बढ़त बनाए हुए है। नतीजतन शुक्रवार को गर्मी का अहसास हुआ।

न्यूनतम तापमान घटने से घरों के भीतर निकले वूलन कपड़े पहनने की आवश्यकता महूसस नहीं हुई। मौसम विभाग की जानकारी के अनुसार न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री अधिक 18.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 32.3 सामान्य से 3 डिग्री अधिक रहा।

आर्द्रता 76 प्रतिशत रिकाॅर्ड की गई। दक्षिणी हवाएँ 2 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलीं। गत वर्ष आज के दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 15.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था। आने वाले तीन से चार दिनों तक मौसम इसी तरह बने रहने की संभावना मौसम-विशेषज्ञों ने जताई है।

