पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Bullet Stuck In His Spine In Post mortem, The Car Rider Who Had Escaped Leaving The Hospital In Jabalpur As An Accident

गोली मारकर हत्या:जबलपुर में जिस युवक को एक्सीडेंट बता अस्पताल छोड़कर कऱ भागे थे कार सवार, पीएम में उसकी रीढ़ में फंसी मिली बुलेट

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पाटन क्षेत्र की घटना, पुलिस मामले को छिपाने में जुटी रही

कार सवार जिस युवक को अस्पताल में एक्सीडेंट बता छोड़ कर फरार हुए थे। उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या की गई थी। बुधवार को उसका मेडिकल कॉलेज में पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। इससे पहले उसके शव का एक्सरे कराया गया। एक्सरे में उसकी रीढ़ में गोली फंसी दिखी। पुलिस हत्या जैसी इस सनसनीखेज वारदात को छिपाती रही। पोस्टमार्टम में बुलेट निकलने के बाद भी पुलिस ने अभी हत्या का प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया। पुलिस शार्ट पीएम मिलने के बाद कार्रवाई की बात कह रही है।
पाटन क्षेत्र के कुंवरपुर निवासी महेंद्र सिंह (35) को मंगलवार की देर रात कार से दो लोग पाटन अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे थे। दोनों ने वहां मौजूद स्टाफ को बताया कि एक्सीडेंट में महेंद्र घायल हो गया है। चिकित्सक उसे चेक ही कर रहे थे कि तभी दोनों कार सवार वहां से निकल गए। महेंद्र की मौत हो चुकी थी। अस्पताल के वार्ड ब्वाय शुभम यादव ने पाटन पुलिस को इसकी खबर दी। कार सवारों में एक ने अस्पताल में अपना नाम देवराज बताया था।
एक्सरे के लिए लाश लेकर भटकते रही पुलिस
पाटन टीआई आसिफ इकबाल की मौजूदगी में महेंद्र के शरीर की जांच में एक्सीडेंट के निशान नहीं मिले। उसके पेट पर बाएं तरफ एक सूराख था। बुधवार को महेंद्र का पीएम से पहले एक्सरे कराया गया। पहले उसे पाटन अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहां की एक्सरे में पिक्चर क्लीयर नहीं होने पर मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया। यहां एक्सरे में महेंद्र की रीढ़ में बुलेट फंसी मिली। फिर मेडिकल में ही तीन डॉक्टरों के पैनल ने उसका पोस्टमार्टम किया। शाम पांच बजे परिजनों को शव मिल पाया।
बाइक लेकर निकला था महेंद्र
पिता तरवर सिंह लोधी ने बताया कि महेंद्र मंगलवार शाम पांच बजे बाइक से निकला था। पुलिस को उसकी बाइक घटनास्थल कुंवरपुर सेे मालाकला के बीच रोड पर मिली। घटनास्थल पर खून के धब्बे पड़े थे। महेंद्र शादीशुदा है और उसके दो बच्चे हैं। क्षेत्र में रेत और शराब के अवैध कारोबार से जोड़कर हत्या की चर्चा है। हालांकि टीआई आसिफ इकबाल ने बताया कि कुछ संदेहियों को चिन्हित किया गया है। अगले 24 घंटे में ही तस्वीर साफ हो पाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें