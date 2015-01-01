पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खतरा:फायरिंग रेंज से निकली गोलियाँ गाँवों तक पहुँचीं, बाल-बाल बची दुधमुंही बच्ची

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से अचानक होने लगी ऐसी घटनाएँ, रोज 15 से 20 कारतूस दीवार और आँगन तक पहुँच रहे

सशस्त्र बल की छठवीं बटालियन की फायरिंग रेंज से निकलने वाली गोलियों का दायरा अचानक बढ़ गया है। कारतूस अब 6 से 7 किमी दूर तक स्थित गाँवों में पहुँच रहे हैं। मंगलवार को ऐसी ही एक कारतूस से 3 माह की बच्ची बाल-बाल बच गई। कारतूस बच्ची से महज दो फीट की दूरी पर दीवार में घुसा और फिर जमीन पर गिरा।

इस तरह की घटना को लेकर आसपास के गाँवों में भी हड़कंप की स्थिति बनी हुई है। छठवीं बटालियन की फायरिंग रेंज की पीछे के हिस्से में पनागर का हिस्सा आता है। इसके ठीक सामने रिठौरी और मझगवाँ गाँव के लोग इन दिनों रेंज से सनसनाती हुई आने वाली गोलियों से भयभीत हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि किसी भी दिन कोई बड़ी घटना हो सकती है। इस संबंध में छठवीं बटालियन से चर्चा के प्रयास किए गए लेकिन संपर्क नहीं हो सका।

कभी दीवार में तो कभी छप्पर पर| पिछले 4 दिनों से जिस तरह कारतूस गाँव में पहुँच रहे हैं उससे कोई भी हिस्सा अछूता नहीं रहा है। कारतूस कभी दीवार में जा घुसते हैं तो कभी छप्पर पर गिरने की आवाज आती है। घरों के पीछे स्थित बाड़ियों में कारतूस का गिरना सामान्य सी बात हो गई है। पुलिस में भी शिकायत | पता चला है कि ग्रामीणों ने इस मामले की शिकायत पनागर पुलिस से भी की है। क्षेत्रीय नागरिकों का कहना है कि रोजाना तकरीबन 18-20 कारतूस गाँव मंे आकर गिरते हैं। कहा यह भी जा रहा है कि इसमें कई कारतूस जले हुए तथा कुछ एक्टिव होते हैं। कुल मिलाकर इस समस्या ने ग्रामीणों की नींद उड़ा दी है। पी-4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें