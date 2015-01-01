पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में लुटेरों का हौसला बुलंद:दंपती को आवाज देकर बदमाशों ने रोका, गले पर बका अड़ाकर बोले, जो कुछ है निकाल दो, नहीं तो जान ले लेंगे

जबलपुर7 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक
  • खमरिया क्षेत्र के उमरिया कैनाल के पास बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने ठेकेदार और उसकी पत्नी के साथ गले पर बका अड़कर लूटपाट की। बदमाशों ने ये वारदात खमरिया क्षेत्र के उमरिया कैनाल के पास अंजाम दिया। बदमाश ठेकेदार की पत्नी का थैला छीन कर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित ने 24 घंटे बाद थाने में पहुंच कर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई।

बैंक से पैसा जमा कर घर जा रहे थे

जानकारी के अनुसार बीरनेर गांव निवासी कैलाश सिंह ठाकुर ठेकेदारी करता है। शुक्रवार को वह पत्नी संजू बाई के साथ सेंट्रल बैंक पिपरिया में पैसे जमा करने गया था। तीन बजे के लगभग वह बाइक से घर लौट रहा था। वह उमरिया कैनाल के पास पहुंचा। तभी एक बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने आवाज देकर रोका। जैसे ही कैलाश ने बाइक रोकी, दोनों बदमाश पहुंच गए। दोनों ने बका अड़ाकर दंपती से बोले कि जो कुछ है निकाल दो, नहीं तो जान से मार देंगे।

थैला छीन कर भागे

बदमाशों ने ठेकेदार की पत्नी के हाथ से थैला छीन लिया। उसकी पत्नी के जेवर भी छीन लिए। थैला में बैंक की दो पासबुक, एक मोबाइल व अन्य सामान थे। बदमाश छीन कर तेजी से निकल गए। ठेकेदार के मुताबिक वारदात के बाद उसकी पत्नी बहुत डर गई थी। इस कारण वह घर चला गया। शनिवार शाम को वह खमरिया थाने पहुंचा और लूट का मामला दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने मामला जांच में लिया है।

उधर, हाइटेक सुरक्षा वाले डॉक्टर के घर में चोरी

लुटेरों के साथ-साथ चोर भी सक्रिय हैं। विजय नगर एचबी महाविद्यालय के पास रहने वाले डॉक्टर प्रकाश ढींगरा जनरल फिजिशियन हैं। उसकी साल की बेटी की शादी 10 दिसंबर को था। परिवार आठ को ही ताला लगाकर दिल्ली पानीपत के लिए रवाना हो गया था। नौ दिसंबर को बेटी के मोबाइल में चेक किया तो घर का कैमरा बंद मिला। चोरी का संदेह होने पर शनिवार सुबह लौटा। गेट का ताला टूटा था। अंदर अलमारी भी टूटी मिली। चोर प्लेटिनम के दो जोड़ी कान के रिंग, सोने के दो जोड़ी टॉप्स, चार चेन, चार सोने के सिक्के, दो लैपटॉप, कैमरा, सीसीटीवी का हार्ड डिस्क, 15 हजार नकदी समेट ले गए थे।

दो और घरों का ताला टूटा

संजीवनी नगर थाने में परसवाड़ा निवासी वीरन लाल चौधरी ने चोरी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। परिवार भांजे की शादी में कजरवारा गया था। शनिवार को वहां से लौटे तो देखा कि घर का ताला तोड़कर चोर अलमारी में रखा सोने का लॉकेट, दो अंगूठी, पायल, करधन व पांच हजार रुपए चुरा ले गए। वहीं रांझी में मोतीलाल दाहिया ने चोरी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। बताया कि उसके घर के पीछे का दरवाजा खोलकर कोई कमरे में रखी पेटी का ताला तोड़कर करधन, चांदी की चूड़ी, हाय चंद्रमा, सिलेंडर चुरा ले गया।

