  • Hindi News
  • National
  • CA Carpenter Called For Home Repair, Stole 4.10 Lakh Rupees As Soon As He Gets A Chance

चोरी की घटना:सीए ने घर की मरम्मत के लिए बुलाया कारपेंटर, मौका मिलते ही चुरा ले गया 4.10 लाख रुपए

जबलपुर4 मिनट पहले
शहर में मरम्मत के काम के दौरान कारपेंटर ने एक सीए के घर से 4.10 लाख रुपए चोरी कर लिए। मामले का खुलासा तब हुआ जब सीए मजदूरों के भुगतान के लिए अलमारी से रुपए निकालने गए। आरोपी को शुक्रवार सुबह गिरफ्तार लिया है।

रतन कॉलोनी गोरखपुर निवासी सीए अनमोल ग्रोवर के घर में मरम्मत का काम चल रहा था। 10-12 लोग काम पर लगे थे। सीए ने घर के काम के लिए 27 अक्टूबर को अलमारी में एक बैग में 4.10 लाख रुपए रख दिए थे। 28 अक्टूबर को वो पेमेंट देने के लिए अलमारी खोलने पहुंचे तो उसमें से बैग गायब था। गोरखपुर थाने में पहुंच कर उन्होंने चोरी का मामला दर्ज कराया। सभी काम करने वाले मजदूरों से पुलिस ने पूछताछ की।

मामले में आरोपी कारपेंटर प्रीतम शर्मा से पूछताछ की गई तो इस मामले का खुलासा हुआ। उसने बताया कि वह अनमोल ग्रोवर को रोज अलमारी से पैसे निकालकर पेमेंट करते हुए देखता था। अलमारी में रखे बैग में एक साथ 4.10 लाख रुपए देखकर वह लालच में आ गया था। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार सुबह आरोपी को हिरासत में खुलासा हुआ

