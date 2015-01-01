पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये केस भी कमाल का:एक हाथ और आर्टिफीशियल पैर से चला रहे 30 सालों से कार, लाइसेंस न होनेे पर बना चालान

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ब्लूम चौक पर चैकिंग अभियान के दौरान कटनी के रिटायर्ड शिक्षक पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की कार्रवाई

ट्रैफिक पुलिस के चैकिंग अभियान के छठवें दिन कार चालकों पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू हुआ है। ब्लूम चौक पर सुबह तकरीबन साढ़े 11 बजे चली चैकिंग के दौरान कटनी निवासी हैण्डीकेप्ड सेंट्रल स्कूल से रिटायर्ड शिक्षक को कार चलाते पाए जाने पर रोका गया।

शिक्षक ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बताया कि वे गत 30 सालों से ड्राइविंग कर रहे हैं और आज तक किसी ने भी उन्हें नहीं रोका। वे कटनी से जबलपुर तक गाड़ी चला कर आए हैं। शिक्षक के पास ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस नहीं था, साथ ही गाड़ी की नंबर प्लेट भी लाल पट्टी पर अंकित थी। कार्रवाई के बाद शिक्षक को उनकी कार के साथ ट्रैफिक थाने लाया गया।

ट्रैफिक डीएसपी बीपी सलोकी ने बताया कि शिक्षक का एक हाथ नहीं था और एक पैर आर्टिफीशियल था। चैकिंग के दौरान इस बात का खुलासा होने पर डीएसपी ने शिक्षक को समझाया कि ऐसी अवस्था में उनके लिए गाड़ी चलाना खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। वे अपनी और दूसरों की जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। डीएसपी के मुताबिक शिक्षक का नाम आरएस राय था। जो अपनी ऑटोमैटिक गाड़ी क्रमांक एमपी 21 सीए 5750 से रसल चौक की तरफ जा रहे थे।

ट्रैफिक थाने लाने के बाद शिक्षक पर बिना लाइसेंस ड्राइविंग का चालान बनाया गया, साथ ही उनके वाहन की लाल पट्टी वाली नंबर प्लेट को हटवाते हुए परिवहन मानक के अनुरूप वाली नई नंबर प्लेट बनवा कर लगवाई गई। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने मानवता का परिचय देते हुए शिक्षक पर किसी किस्म की सख्ती नहीं बरती, चालान के बाद सिर्फ समझाइश देकर उन्हें जाने दिया।

954 चालकों के विरुद्ध बिना हैलमेट की कार्रवाई- ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने चैकिंग अभियान में बिना हैलमेट पहने वाहन चलाने वाले 954 चालकों की धरपकड़ कर 2 लाख 44 हजार का व बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन न करने वाले 954 व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही कर 96 हजार 500 रुपए का समन शुल्क वसूला।

