पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Cases Of Crime, Molestation, Rape And Kidnapping Of Three Women In Jabalpur District Cannot Be Stopped Everyday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला अपराध:जबलपुर जिले में रोज तीन महिलाएं हो रहीं उत्पीड़न की शिकार, नहीं रुक रही छेड़छाड़, रेप व अपहरण की घटनाएं

जबलपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर एसपी कार्यालय
  • हर महीने अपहरण व छेड़छाड़ के 26-26 तो रेप के 15 मामले आ रहे सामने

जबलपुर जिले में रोज तीन महिला अपराध सामने आ रहे हैं। पिछले 10 महीने में महिला संबंधी अपराधों के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो 912 प्रकरण सामने आ चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े 2018 व 2019 की तुलना में कम है। कोरोना संक्रमण के समय छेड़छाड़, रेप व अपहरण के केस नाम मात्र के सामने आए थे। जिले में हर महीने अपहरण व छेड़छाड़ के 26-26 प्रकरण सामने आ रहे हैं। वहीं बलात्कार का ये आंकड़ा 15 है।

महिला उत्पीड़न की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
महिला उत्पीड़न की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

2018 की तुलना में लूट में सात गुना की कमी
जिले में 2018 और 2019 की तुलना में 2020 में महिला संबंधी अपराधों में कमी आई है। 2018 की तुलना में इस बार महिलाओं के साथ लूट की घटना में सात गुना से ज्यादा की कमी आई है। हालांकि बाहरी हमले से सुरक्षित महिलाओं को घर में सिसकना पड़ रहा है। 2018 की तुलना में दहेज हत्या व दहेज प्रताड़ना के मामले कोरोना संक्रमण काल में बढ़े हैं। पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में ओवरआल आंकड़ों में कमी आई है। इसका कारण पुलिस अधिकारियों की नजर में महिलाओं का घर से अधिक न निकलना मानते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शिक्षण संस्थान बंद हैं। महिलाओं व युवतियों का अधिकांश समय घर के अंदर गुजर रहा है।

1 जनवरी से 31 अक्टूबर के त्रिवार्षिक आंकड़े
घटना201820192020
हत्या191211
हत्या का प्रयास120405
छेड़छाड़328291263
अपहरण288346265
रेप163160156
आत्महत्या को मजबूर करना232221
दहेज हत्या142015
दहेज प्रताड़ना113186170
लूट451906
योग10051060912
डायल-100
डायल-100

ऊर्जा डेस्क और डायल-100 पर भी पहुंच रही शिकायत
पुलिस द्वारा महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए ऊर्जा डेस्क का संचालन किया जा रहा है। डेस्क में महिला पुलिस अधिकारियों व जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। महिला संबंधी अपराध होने पर शिकायत सुनने से लेकर उसकी जांच तक डेस्क ही करती है। यहां महिलाएं बेबाकी से अपनी पीड़ा सुना सकती हैं। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने ऊर्जा डेस्क को और प्रभावी बनाने का निर्देश दिया है। डायल-100 पर भी मारपीट के बाद सबसे अधिक शिकायतें महिला संबंधी ही आती हैं। आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि महिला संबंधी शिकायतों को त्वरित सुनवाई के निर्देशों के चलते भी आंकड़ों में कमी आई है।







ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई में लगातार बारिश, करुणानिधि के घर में भी भरा पानी; तमिनाडु-आंध्र में रेस्क्यू टीमें तैनात - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें