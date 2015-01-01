पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Caught 878 Kg Of Ganja Going From Orissa To Maihar; Narcotics Control Bureau Team Caught Truck At Barela Naka Last Night

अवैध तस्करी:उड़ीसा से मैहर जा रहा 878 किलो गाँजा पकड़ाया; बीती रात बरेला नाका पर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की टीम ने पकड़ा ट्रक

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
उड़ीसा से ट्रक में लोडकर मैहर ले जाई जा रही गाँजा की बड़ी खेप बरेला टोल नाका के पास नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की टीम द्वारा पकड़ी गयी। बरामद किया गया गाँजा का वजन 878 किलो बताया जा रहा है। टीम द्वारा कार्रवाई करते हुए ट्रक में सवार भोजपुर बिहार के तीन तस्करों को पकड़ा गया है। गाँजा जब्ती की कार्रवाई कर ट्रक व बरामद किया गया गाँजा एवं आरोपियों को बरेला पुलिस के हवाले किया गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार उड़ीसा से छग के रास्ते होकर जबलपुर व यूपी की तरफ बड़ी मात्रा में गाँजा की तस्करी किए जाने की सूचना पर एनसीबी की टीम ने बेहद गोपनीय तरीके से जाल फैलाया और बरेला टोल प्लाजा नाका के पास रात दो बजे के करीब ट्रक क्रमांक सीजी 07 सीबी 0462 को पकड़ा और उसमें सवार अरुण शर्मा, रंजीत शर्मा व गंगा चौधरी निवासी भोजपुर बिहार को पकड़कर ट्रक की तलाशी लेते हुए उसमें 52 प्लास्टिक की बोरियों में छिपाकर रखा गया कुल 8 क्विंटल 78 किलो गाँजा जब्त किया है।

इंदौर में होेगा मामले का खुलासा
सूत्रों के अनुसार गाँजा की इतनी बड़ी खेप जबलपुर के रास्ते मैहर ले जाए जाने की सूचना पर दिल्ली मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर इंदौर एनसीबी की टीम ने निरीक्षक श्याम देव के नेतृत्व में कार्रवाई कर बड़ी मात्रा में गाँजा बरामद किया है, वहीं पकड़े गये आरोपियों से पूछताछ के बाद उनके नेटवर्क का पता लगाया जा रहा है। संभवत: इस मामले का खुलासा आज एनसीबी इंदौर एसपी द्वारा किया जाएगा।

ट्रक में बना था तहखाना - जानकारों के अनुसार बीती रात टोल नाका पर ट्रक रोककर तलाशी ली गयी, लेकिन उसमें कुछ नहीं मिला उसी दौरान ट्रक के केबिन के पीछे ट्राला में लोहे की पट्टी से बना एक विशेष तहखाना नजर आने पर उसे खुलवाए जाने पर उसमें प्लास्टिक की बोरियाँ भरी हुई मिलीं जिसमें गाँजा रखा गया था।

