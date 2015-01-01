पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोवर्धन पूजा:गायों का श्रृंगार कर भगवान कृष्ण को लगाया छप्पन भोग, अहीर नृत्य देख लोग हुए मंत्रमुग्ध

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोवधर्न पूजन पर गाय का पूजन करते हुए
  • गीतों की परंपरागत धुन सुन, लोग भी थिरकने से खुद को न रोक पाए
  • गोवर्धन पूजा पर यादव समाज ने की गोवर्धन की विशेष पूजा, बहनों ने भाईयों के लिए मांगी लंबी उम्र

गोवर्धन पूजा में गायों का श्रृंगार और अहीर नृत्य की जुगलबंदी ने पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय कर दिया। भगवान कृष्ण को छप्पन भोग लगाकर लोगों ने अपनी श्रद्धा दिखाई तो वहीं बहनों ने भाईयों के लंबी उम्र के लिए यम तत्वों की कुटाई की। सबसे रोचक रहा पैरों में घुंघरू और पारंपरिक वेश-भूषा के साथ अपनी धुन में मदमस्त होकर नाचते अहीर समाज का आयोजन। इसे देखने लोग दूर-दूर से पहुंचे थे। गीतों की धुन ऐसी कि सुनने वाले भी खुद को थिरकने से नहीं रोक पाए।

परंपरागत तरीके से गोवधर्न पूजा करते हुए
परंपरागत तरीके से गोवधर्न पूजा करते हुए

लोकगीत के साथ अहीर नृत्य किया
अहीर नृत्य शनिवार की रात से चालू हुआ, जो पूर्णिमा तक जारी रहेगा। अहीर नृत्य पर पहने जाने वाले परंपरागत वस्त्रों की पहले पूजा की जाती है। वादन यंत्र भी विधि-विधान से पूजे जाते हैं। उसके बाद देवों की पूजा कर अहीर नृत्य किया जाता है। अहीर नृत्य की वर्षों से प्रस्तुति देने वाले मंगल सिंह ने बताया कि पीढ़ियां गुजर गईं। हर साल गोवर्धन पूजा पर हमारी टोली परंपरागत नृत्य करती है। जहां भी हमारी टोली अहीर नृत्य करती है, लोग सम्मान के साथ उपहार भेंट कर उनका हौसला बढ़ाते हैं।

अहीर नृत्य पेश करते हुए
अहीर नृत्य पेश करते हुए

हरदौल मंदिर चेरीताल में आयोजन
हदौल मंदिर चेरीताल में गोवर्धन पूजन के साथ भगवान श्रीकृष्‍ण को छप्‍पन भोग लगाया गया। डुमना एयरपोर्ट स्थित गधेरी में यादव समाज द्वारा विशेष आयोजन किया गया। पूजन के दौरान गायों को विशेष रूप से तैयार किया गया। मोर पंख के मुकुट और रंग-बिरंगे कलर में गायों को सजाया गया। गायों का नृत्य कराने के लिए मृत पशु का चमड़ा दिखाकर भड़काया गया। शहर के दीक्षितपुरा में यादव समाज द्वारा गायों का विशेष पूजन किया गया। भेड़ाघाट स्थित हरे कृष्‍णा आश्रम में भगवान श्रीकृष्‍ण को छप्‍पन भोग का अर्पण किया गया।

गाय का नृत्य कराते हुए
गाय का नृत्य कराते हुए

गाय के गोबर का बनाया गोवर्धन
गोवर्धन पूजन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के अवतार के बाद द्वापर युग में प्रारंभ हुई। रविवार सुबह ग्वालों ने गायों को नहला-धुलाकर धूप-चंदन तथा फूल माला पहनाकर उनका पूजन किया। गाय को मिठाई खिलाकर उनकी आरती उतारी। गोबर से गोवर्धन की आकृति बनाकर उसके समीप विराजमान कृष्ण के सम्मुख गाय और ग्वाल-बालों की रोली, चावल, फूल, जल, मौली, दही तथा तेल का दीपक जलाकर पूजन और परिक्रमा की गई।

गोवर्धन बनाकर पूजन करते हु
गोवर्धन बनाकर पूजन करते हु

ये है धार्मिक मान्यता
भगवान कृष्ण ने ब्रजवासियों को मूसलधार वर्षा से बचाने के लिए सात दिन तक गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी सबसे छोटी उंगली पर उठाकर इन्द्र का मान-मर्दन किया था। तब उनके प्रभाव से ब्रजवासियों पर जल की एक बूंद भी नहीं पड़ी थी। ब्रह्माजी ने इन्द्र को भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के अवतार का वृतांत सुनाकर उनकी शरण में जाने को कहा। लज्जित इन्द्रदेव ने भगवान श्रीकृष्ण से क्षमा-याचना की। तभी से गोवर्धन पूजा प्रारंभ हुई।

अन्नकूट पर भाईयों की लंबी उम्र की प्रार्थना करते हुए बहनें
अन्नकूट पर भाईयों की लंबी उम्र की प्रार्थना करते हुए बहनें

बहनों ने भाईयों की लंबी उम्र के लिए की प्रार्थना
गोवर्धन पर्व पर बहनों ने भाई के उज्जवल भविष्य और उनके दीर्घायु होने के लिए गोधन की पूजा की। मान्यता के अनुसार भाईयों को मरने का श्राप दिया और फिर प्रायश्चित में अपनी जीभ पर कांटा चुभोया। बहनों ने भाई की सुरक्षा के लिए यम लोक में मौजूद तत्वों की कुटाई की। इस दौरान बहनों ने पारंपरिक गीत 'अवरा कुटी ला भवरा कुटी ला, कुटी ला यम के द्वार, कुटी ला भइये के दुश्मन, चारो पहर दिन रात...' भी गुनगुनाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें