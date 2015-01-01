पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:फाइलों तक सिमट गई खसरा नंबर 662 की जाँच, स्मरण पत्रों पर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रहे

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नये संभागीय आयुक्त एवं कलेक्टर से भी छिपाई जा रही भू-माफिया की करतूतें, अब तक कलेक्ट्रेट से नहीं भेजी गई रिपोर्ट

जमीन के घोटालों से लेकर सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा कर अवैध कॉलोनियाँ बसाने वाला माफिया बहुत तेजी से सक्रिय है। ऐसे जालसाज भू-माफिया को बेनकाब करने की दिशा में किये जा रहे प्रयास नाकाफी साबित हो रहे हैं। माफिया का रसूख इतना हावी है कि जाँच करने वाले आला से लेकर अदना अधिकारी तक उनकी मुट्ठी में कैद हो गए हैं। इस बात का अंदाजा सिर्फ इस बात से ही लगाया जा सकता है कि जिस खसरा नम्बर 662 के गड़बड़झाला की जाँच के लिए कमिश्नर ने कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय से फाइल भी मँगवाई थी वो आज भी नहीं पहुँच पाई है।

स्थिति ये है कि पत्रों को लिखने के बाद शहर में कमिश्नर और कलेक्टर को बदले कई माह गुजर गए। बावजूद इसके जाँच के हालात कागजों में ही सिमटकर उलझ गए हैं। बार-बार संभागीय कमिश्नर कार्यालय से लिखे गए पत्रों के बाद भी कलेक्ट्रेट से जाँच रिपोर्ट और फाइलों को अब तक नहीं भेजा गया है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के पीछे स्थित खसरा नम्बर 662 में तालाब और ग्रीनलैंड की जमीन को भू-माफिया ने अपने रसूख के दम पर अवैध प्लॉट और कॉलोनियों में तब्दील कर दिया है।

इस प्रकरण की जाँच जिला स्तर पर चल रही थी। इस बीच तत्कालीन संभागीय कमिश्नर महेशचंद्र चौधरी ने खसरा नम्बर 662 की फाइल मँगवाने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट को पत्र भी लिखा था। एक नहीं, बल्कि दो बार पत्र लिखे गए, लेकिन इन पत्रों का आज तक जवाब नहीं दिया गया और इस बीच श्री चौधरी सेवानिवृत्त हो गए और आज भी मामला ठण्डे बस्ते में पड़ा हुआ है।

निगम-टीएंडसीपी ने एक पत्र में दिया जवाब
सरकारी विभाग किस तरह से एक-दूसरे विभागों को जानकारियाँ पहुँचाने में बाधक बनते हैं खसरा नंबर 662 से जुड़ी फाइल इसका जिन्दा सुबूत है, क्योंकि संभागीय कमिश्नर द्वारा लिखे गए एक पत्र पर ही नगर निगम और टीएंडसीपी ने अपना जवाब पेश करते हुए संबंधित प्रकरण की फाइल पहुँचा दी थी, लेकिन सबसे महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियाँ कलेक्ट्रेट से पहुँची ही नहीं। जिस फाइल को संभागीय कमिश्नर कार्यालय तक पहुँचाना था उसका आज भी पता नहीं चल पाया है।

साहबों से छुपाए जा रहे पत्र बताया जा रहा है कि जब कलेक्टर और कमिश्नर बदले तब इन नये साहबों को ये पत्र दिखाए जाने चाहिए थे, ताकि संबंधित विभाग के बड़े अफसरों तक पूरी जानकारियाँ पहुँच सकें, लेकिन सूत्रों का कहना है कि कलेक्ट्रेट में जिस विभाग पर जानकारी देने की जिम्मेदारियाँ हैं वह भी अपने साहबों को पत्रों के बारे में सही जानकारियाँ तक नहीं दे रहे हैं।

भू-माफिया पर प्रशासन मौन क्यों?
खसरा नंबर 662 में हुए गड़बड़झाले में सरकारी कारिंदों से लेकर माफिया का राज खुल सकता है। कलेक्ट्रेट से खसरा नंबर 662 की जाँच फाइल अब तक नहीं भेजा जाना कहीं न कहीं इसी बात का इशारा करता है कि अगर फाइल पहुँचती तो कतिपय जिम्मेदारों के कारनामों का खुलासा हो जाता। दूसरी तरफ यह भी सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं कि भू-माफिया को क्यों बचाया जा रहा है।

अब तक नहीं मिली फाइल
वहीं इस मामले में जब डिप्टी कमिश्नर निमीषा जायसवाल से बात की गई तो उनका कहना था कि तत्कालीन कमिश्नर महेशचंद्र चौधरी ने कलेक्ट्रेट से खसरा नम्बर 662 की फाइल मँगवाने के लिए कहा था। इसके लिए पत्र लिखे गए थे। स्मरण पत्रों के बाद भी जवाब और फाइल नहीं आई है, जबकि नगर निगम और टीएंडसीपी से जरूरी जानकारियाँ आईं हैं।

माफिया नहीं बख्शे जाएँगे
भू-माफिया कोई भी हो उनको छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा। मैं खुद इस प्रकरण को दिखवा रहा हूँ। फाइल क्यों नहीं पहुँचाई जा रही है इसकी जानकारी भी ली जाएगी।
बी. चंद्रशेखर, संभागीय कमिश्नर, जबलपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें