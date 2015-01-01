पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मटर तोड़ने जा रहे मजदूरों से ठसाठस भरा लोडिंग ऑटो पलटा, 17 घायल

जबलपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • ट्रक की टक्कर से मिनी ट्रक कुलाटी खाकर पलटा, कैबिन में फँसे चालक व दो अन्य

मझौली से पाटन मटर तोड़ने जा रहे मजदूरों से ठसाठस भरा लोडिंग आटो वाहन पाटन रोड स्थित ग्राम डुंगरिया के पास अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। वाहन पलटने से उसमें सवार मजदूर दब गए, जिससे घटना स्थल पर कोहराम मच गया। हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों ने राहत कार्य करते हुए मजदूरों को इलाज के लिए शासकीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया। उधर सूचना मिलने पर कटंगी पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुँचकर मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी चालक को हिरासत में लिया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार हादसे की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुँची पुलिस को घायल मजदूरों ने बताया कि वे लोडिंग आटो क्रमांक एमपी 20 जीए 9446 में सवार हाेकर मटर तोड़ने के लिए पाटन जा रहे थे। डुंगरिया रोड पर चालक ने वाहन को तेज गति से लापरवाही पूर्वक चलाते हुए पलटा दिया। आटो पलटने से उसमें सवार ज्ञान बाई, कु. मोनिका, बेबी बाई, गुड्डी बाई, पार्वती चौधरी, आशा यादव, मालती बाई, विशाल चौधरी, लायची बर्मन, अंजली रैकवार, शिल्पा दाहिया, ज्योति रजक, खुशबू भूमिया, हल्की बाई, श्रीमती रानू, बसंती काछी आदि को हाथ-पैर व सिर में चोटें आईं थीं। ग्रामीणों ने सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए शासकीय अस्पताल पहुँचाया। उधर घायल करन चौधरी की शिकायत पर आटो चालक करण कोष्टा निवासी काकरदेही के खिलाफ धारा 279़, 337 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

माढ़ोताल क्षेत्र से सीमेंट की ईंट लोड कर सदर आ रहे एक मिनी ट्रक को पाटन बायपास में फ्लाईओवर के पास बेलगाम भागते ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। ट्रक की टक्कर लगते ही मिनी ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर कुलाटी खाकर पलटा और मिनी ट्रक का सामने का हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया जिससे मिनी ट्रक के कैबिन में चालक व दो श्रमिक फँसकर बुरी तरह घायल हो गये। कैबिन में फँसे घायलों को काफी मशक्कत के बाद बाहर निकालकर इलाज के लिए मेडिकल भेजा गया।

सूत्रों के अनुसार पाटन बायपास स्थित सीमेंट ईंट बनाने वाले प्लांट से ईंट लोड कर मिनी ट्रक क्रमांक एमपी 90 केसी 6828 का चालक गुड्डा रजक निवासी बदनपुर गढ़ा सदर जा रहा था। उसके वाहन में दो अन्य श्रमिक शंकर पासी व सोनू पासी भी सवार थे। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार दोपहर ढाई बजे के करीब मिनी ट्रक जैसे ही साइड रोड से फ्लाईओवर की ओर बढ़ा उसी दौरान फ्लाईओवर से साइड रोड की तरफ तेज गति आ रहे ट्रक क्रमांक एमपी 20 एचबी 4522 के चालक ने साइड से मिनी ट्रक को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। यह हादसा फ्लाईओवर वाली लाइन जहाँ पर नीचे वाली सर्विस रोड पर आकर मिलती है।

क्रेन की मदद से घायलों को निकाला गया| सूत्रों के अनुसार ट्रक की टक्कर लगने से मिनी ट्रक पलटा और उसका हिस्सा जमीन पर गिरा जिससे मिनी ट्रक का केबिन बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। घटना के दौरान वहाँ से गुजर रहे एक सिपाही ने तत्काल सीएसपी व टीआई को घटना की सूचना दी। सूचना पाकर पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुँचे और क्रेन बुलाकर मिनी ट्रक में फँसे चालक व दो अन्य घायलों काे बाहर निकालकर इलाज के लिए मेडिकल भेजा गया।

सीवर के चेंबर में फँसा वाहन| इसी तरह सुबह एक कूरियर कंपनी का वाहन बल्देवबाग के पास सीवर लाइन के चेंबर में फँस गया था जिससे काफी देर तक चौराहे पर आवागमन बाधित रहा। सूत्रों के अनुसार कूरियर कंपनी की सामग्री लोड कर जा रहा लोडिंग वाहन क्रमांक एमपी 20 जीबी 4207 का पिछला पहिया बल्देवबाग चौराहे पर चेंबर में फँस गया जिससे वाहन के सामने का हिस्सा हवा में लटक गया।

