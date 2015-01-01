पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ के लिए सँवरे घाट:छठ पूजा 20 को; नहाय-खाय से शुभारंभ आज, पंचमी को खरना

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उत्तर भारतीयों के महापर्व छठ पूजन का आज से शुभारंभ हो रहा है, इसे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने बाकायदा घाटों की साफ-सफाई कराई है। श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने भी पार्किंग आदि की व्यवस्था की है, जिससे ऐन वक्त पर किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो और भीड़ से बचते हुए लोग आसानी से घाटों तक पहुँचकर पूजन कर सकें।

का​र्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी तिथि यानी शुक्रवार को छठ पूजा होगी। पूजा का शुभारंभ आज चतुर्थी पर नहाय-खाय से होगा। गुरुवार को पंचमी पर लोहंडा और खरना होगा। षष्ठी को छठ पूजा होगी। जिसमें सूर्य देव को शाम का अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाएगा। सप्तमी को सूर्योदय पर उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पारण करके व्रत पूरा होगा।

पहला दिन नहाय-खाय- छठ पूजा की शुरूआत कार्तिक शुक्ल चतुर्थी तिथि से होती है। यह छठ पूजा का पहला दिन होता है। इस दिन नहाय-खाय होता है। इस वर्ष नहाय-खाय 18 नवम्बर बुधवार को है। इस दिन सूर्योदय सुबह 6:28 बजे और सूर्यास्त शाम को 5:22 बजे होगा।

गुरुवार को खरना- लोहंडा (खरना) छठ पूजा का दूसरा दिन होता है। यह कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि को होता है। इस वर्ष लोहंडा और खरना 19 नवम्बर गुरुवार को हैं। इस दिन सूर्योदय सुबह 6:30 बजे होगा और सूर्यास्त शाम को 5:20 बजे होगा।

तीसरा दिन छठ पूजा संध्या अर्घ्य - छठ पूजा का मुख्य दिन कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी तिथि को होता है। इस दिन ही छठ पूजा होती है। इस दिन शाम को सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। छठ पूजा 20 नवम्बर को है। इस दिन सूर्याेदय 6:28 बजे होगा और सूर्यास्त 5:20 बजे होगा। छठ पूजा के लिए षष्ठी तिथि का प्रारम्भ 19 नवम्बर को रात 2:15 बजे से हो रहा है, जो 20 नवम्बर को रात 1:36 बजे तक है।

चौथा दिन सूर्योदय अर्घ्य पारण का दिन - छठ पूजा का अंतिम दिन कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की सप्तमी तिथि होती है। इस दिन सूर्योदय के समय सूर्य देव को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाता है। उसके बाद पारण कर व्रत को पूरा किया जाता है। इस वर्ष छठ पूजा का सूर्योदय अर्घ्य तथा पारण 21 नवम्बर को होगा। इस दिन सूर्योदय सुबह 6:29 बजे तथा सूर्यास्त शाम को 5:21 बजे होगा।

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था- ग्वारीघाट- झंडा चौक नो व्हीकल जोन
चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा में नर्मदा तटाें पर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की बड़ी संख्या को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने अपनी तरफ से पुख्ता इंतजाम कर दिए हैं। यातायात को सुगम बनाने के लिए वाहनों का घाटों तक जाना प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है।

आयुर्वेदिक संस्थान में पार्किंग- ग्वारीघाट में भीड़ उमड़ने पर झंडा चौक से वाहनों का जाना प्रतिबंधित कर दिया जाएगा। छठ वाले दिन सभी प्रकार के दो पहिया, चार पहिया प्राइवेट वाहन रामपुर चौक से खंदारीनाला होते हुये अवधपुरी मोड़ तक जा सकेंगे। इसके उपरांत अवधपुरी से डायवर्ट होकर अवधपुरी कॉलोनी होते हुये आयुर्वेदिक संस्थान पार्किंग परिसर में ही पार्क होंगे।

हनुमानताल में व्यवस्था- हनुमानताल में पूजा के दौरान भानतलैया से हनुमानताल की ओर तथा मिलौनीगंज से हनुमानताल की ओर चार पहिया एवं तीन पहिया वाहन प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे।

कैमरे से रहेगी नजर- पुलिस द्वारा उपद्रवियों पर कैमरे के जरिए नजर रखी जाएगी। महिला पुलिस सिविल ड्रेस में ऐसी महिलाओं व पुरुषों पर नजर रखेंगी जो मौके का फायदा उठाकर चोरी करते हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य गतिविधियों पर भी कैमरे के जरिए नजर रखने का काम किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें