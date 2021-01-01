पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण:सिटीजन फीडबैक ने बचाई थी शहर की नाक, उसी में फिसड्डी साबित हो रहा निगम

जबलपुर42 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर में केवल 61 हजार फीडबैक हुआ। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जबलपुर के केवल 61 हजार फीडबैक, पीएस की फटकार का भी असर नहीं हुआ

पिछले स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में शहर का 10 से 40 लाख की आबादी वाले शहरों में 17 वां स्थान था और सिटीजन फीडबैक में पहला स्थान हासिल हुआ था जिससे शहर की इज्जत बच गई थी लेकिन इस बार लगता है बेइज्जती सिर चढ़कर बोलेगी और शहर का सर्वेक्षण में फट्टा साफ हो जाएगा। 25 जनवरी की स्थिति में भोपाल सिटीजन फीडबैक में सिरमौर बना हुआ है।

वहाँ के निवासियों ने 4 लाख 53 हजार से अधिक फीडबैक दे दिया है, जबकि इंदौर के निवासियों ने सुस्ती दिखाई लेकिन इसके बाद भी वह 2 लाख 76 हजार फीडबैक लेकर दूसरे नम्बर पर काबिज है। जबलपुर भले ही तीसरे नम्बर पर हो लेकिन अभी तक केवल 61 हजार 147 फीडबैक ही मिल पाए हैं। छोटा सा शहर कटनी 60 हजार 452 फीडबैक लेकर हमें चिढ़ा रहा है।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में 1800 नम्बर तो केवल सिटीजन फीडबैक के हैं और जो भी शहर इसमें से अधिकतम नम्बर हासिल कर लेगा वह सर्वेक्षण में आगे निकल जाएगा। यही कारण था कि पिछले साल सिटीजन फीडबैक के लिए नगर निगम ने जान लगा दी थी वहीं इस बार ऐसा कुछ हो नहीं पा रहा है। स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद रहने से भी बहुत असर पड़ा है।

अब यदि नगर निगम आगामी दिनों में बहुत कोशिश कर भी ले तो भी भोपाल के आँकड़ों को पा पाना कठिन होगा। अभी तो सबसे बड़ी चुनौती ही यही होगी कि सबसे पहले सिटीजन फीडबैक के नम्बरों को बढ़ाया जाए और कम से कम दूसरे स्थान तक तो पहुँचा ही जाए। हालाँकि यह तो केवल मध्यप्रदेश के शहरों के आँकड़े हैं देशभर के शहरों की सूची जब जारी होगी तो उसमें काफी अंतर देखने मिलेगा।

ओडीएफ का दर्जा मिला अब स्टार रेटिंग पर नजर

शहर को ओडीएफ प्लसप्लस का दर्जा तो मिल चुका है और अब बारी है स्टार रेटिंग की। इस रेटिंग में पिछले साल शहर बुरी तरह फ्लॉप साबित हुआ था क्योंकि तब शहर को कोई भी रैंकिंग हासिल नहीं हो पाई थी। पिछले साल निगम ने सीधे 7 स्टार के लिए अप्लाई किया था और इस बार 5 स्टार का आवेदन दिया गया है। स्टार रेटिंग में भी यदि सफलता हासिल हो गई तो फिर मुख्य सर्वेक्षण में और बेहतर प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद रहेगी।

6 हजार का होगा पूरा सर्वेक्षण

पूरा स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 6 हजार अंकों का होगा जिसके लिए पहला पायदान ओडीएफ प्लसप्लस का होता है जिसे निगम ने पार कर लिया है, इसमें 700 नम्बर हासिल हो गए हैं। अब स्टार रेटिंग की टीम आएगी जिसमें 700 अंक मिल सकते हैं। स्टार रेटिंग में नम्बरों का वितरण इस प्रकार होता है- 7 स्टार के लिए 1100, 5 स्टार के लिए 700, 3 स्टार के िलए 500 और सिंगल स्टार के लिए 300 नम्बर निर्धारित हैं।

