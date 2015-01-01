पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:शहर को मिलेगी 2 सौ नई इंट्रा बसों की सौगात

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
शहर को नए साल में दौ सो नई इंट्रा बसों की सौगात मिलने जा रही है। बसों का टेंडर जो चुका है। बसें ग्रॉस कॉस्ट कॉन्ट्रैक्ट मॉडल (जीसीसी) पर संचालित की जाएँगी। इसके तहत बसों की खरीदी ऑपरेटर्स करेंगे और उन्हें जेसीटीएसएल प्रति किमी के हिसाब से पेमेंट करेगा। जेसीटीएसएल के टाइमिंग शैड्यूल के हिसाब से ही बसों का संचालन ऑपरेटर्स को करना होगा। बसों का संचालन अमृत योजना के तहत किया जाएगा।

नगर निगम के प्रशासक बी चन्द्रशेखर की अध्यक्षता में जबलपुर सिटी ट्रांसपोर्ट सर्विसेस लिमिटेड (जेसीटीएसएल) के संचालक मंडल की बैठक का आयोजन स्मार्ट सिटी के सभाकक्ष में हुआ। बैठक में नगर निगम प्रशासक ने निर्देशित किया कि नागरिकों की आवागमन सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए बसों की संख्या में वृद्धि करें ।

सड़कों पर मेट्रो बसों की संख्या बढ़ाओ- बैठक में मेट्रो बसों की संख्या बढ़ाते हुए 50 करने का निर्णय लिया गया। मेट्रो को मिलने वाली विद्यार्थियों की संख्या न होने से उन स्थानों पर बसें चलाने की बात कही गई, जहाँ स्कोप ज्यादा है। खासकर कॉमर्शियल क्षेत्र जहाँ पब्लिक ज्यादा जाना चाहती है। बैठक में कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा, निगमायुक्त अनूप कुमार सिंह, सीईओ जेसीटीएसएल सचिन विश्वकर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

