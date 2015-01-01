पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • The Tweet Said In Praise Entire Madhya Pradesh Is Proud Of ASI Santosh Sen! They Are A Source Of Inspiration For Young Police Personnel

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एएसआई के कायल हुए सीएम:शिवराज का ट्वीट- युवा पुलिसकर्मियों के प्रेरणा स्रोत संतोष सेन पर पूरे मध्यप्रदेश को गर्व

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान एएसई संतोष सेन को प्रशंसा पत्र दिया।
  • सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर चरगवां थाने में पदस्थ एएसआई संतोष सेन काे सराहा
  • इधर, आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान ने एएसआई सेन सहित पांचों पुलिस कर्मियों को किया सम्मानित

चरगवां थाने में पदस्थ 57 साल के एएसआई संतोष सेन द्वारा घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के दौरान दिखाए गए जज्बे के सीएम शिवराज सिंह भी कायल हो गए। ट्वीट कर कहा-संतोष जी युवा पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत हैं। उनके जैसे लोग समाज को दिशा दिखाने का कार्य करते हैं। मैं उनके जज्बे को प्रणाम करता हूं। उन्हें शुभकामनाएं देता हूं और हार्दिक अभिनंदन करता हूं। वहीं बुधवार को आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान ने एएसआई संतोष सेन सहित पांचों पुलिस कर्मियों को प्रशंसा पत्र देते हुए एक-एक हजार रुपए के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया।

आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान ने किया सम्मानित
आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान ने किया सम्मानित

चरगवां रोड पर मंगलवार सुबह हुए हादसे में 27 लोग घायल हो गए थे। एएसआई संतोष सेन सहित लेखराम पटेल, आरक्षक राजेश, अंकित व अशोक ने पीठ व गोद में घायलों को कैजुअल्टी तक पहुंचाया था। संतोष सेन का दायां हाथ 22 जुलाई 2006 को नरसिंहपुर में बदमाश पवन यादव के साथ हुए मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से काम नहीं करता। बावजूद उन्होंने एक हाथ से ही घायलों को पीठ पर लादकर वार्ड तक पहुंचाया। उनके इस जज्बे ने साथी पुलिस कर्मियों को भी प्रेरित किया। स्ट्रेचर उपलब्ध न होने के बावजूद सभी ने मिलकर एक-एक घायलों को वार्ड तक पहुंचाया। इसकी जानकारी होने पर सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर एएसआई के जज्बे को सलाम किया।

ये हुआ था चरगवां में घुघरी के पास हादसा
ये हुआ था चरगवां में घुघरी के पास हादसा

पुलिस की छवि उज्जवल हुई
पांचों पुलिस कर्मियों के जज्बे पर एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने मंगलवार को ही पांच-पांच सौ रुपए का पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की थी। बुधवार को आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान ने कार्यालय बुलाकर एएसआई संतोष सेन सहित पांचों पुलिस कर्मियों को प्रशंसा पत्र देते हुए एक-एक हजार रुपए के इनाम से सम्मानित किया। प्रशंसा पत्र में लिखा कि आपने पदीय कर्त्तव्यों को उत्कृष्ट ढंग से निभाने के चलते समाज में पुलिस की छवि उज्जवल हुई है। इस मौके पर एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा, एएसपी शिवेश सिंह बघेल सहित सीएसपी बरगी व अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

घायल को इस तरह पीठ पर लादकर वार्ड तक ले जाते एएसआई संतोष सेन की फाइल फोटो
घायल को इस तरह पीठ पर लादकर वार्ड तक ले जाते एएसआई संतोष सेन की फाइल फोटो

ये थी घटना
चरगवां रोड पर घुघरी गांव के पास मंगलवार सुबह आठ बजे लोडिंग वाहन एमपी 20 जीए 9077 अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया था। हादसे में कोहला से शहपुरा मटर तोड़ने जा रहे 36 मजदूरों में 27 घायल हो गए थे। घायलों में 12 वर्ष से लेकर 60 वर्ष की बालिका, महिलाएं व पुरुष शामिल थे। सभी घायलों को पुलिस कर्मी मेडिकल लेकर पहुंचे तो वहां स्ट्रेचर तक नहीं मिला। ऐसे में पुलिस कर्मियों ने पीठ व गोद में उठाकर घायलों को कैजुअल्टी तक पहुंचाया था। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने मेडिकल पहुंच कर सभी घायलों को रेडक्रास से पांच-पांच हजार की आर्थिक मदद दी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें