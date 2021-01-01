पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Co operative Workers Strike From Tomorrow, Deposit Machines; Employees Demonstrate At Block Level Regarding Three Point Demands

आंदोलन:सहकारिता कर्मियों की हड़ताल कल से, जमा की मशीनें; तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर कर्मचारियों ने ब्लॉक स्तर पर किया प्रदर्शन

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्ञापन सौंपे, नहीं खुलीं राशन दुकानें

सहकारिता कर्मचारी गुरुवार से प्रांतीय नेतृत्व के आव्हान पर अनिश्चितकालीन कलमबंद हड़ताल पर जा रहे हैं। उनकी मांग है कि सभी पद के कर्मचारियों को शासकीय कर्मी का दर्जा दिया जाए, साथ ही अन्य मांगें पूरी की जाएं। तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर आंदोलित कर्मचारियों ने ब्लॉक स्तर पर प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री को संबोधित ज्ञापन अधिकारियों को सौंपे। आंदोलन से ऑपरेटर्स को अलग रखा गया है, जिससे गेहूं खरीदी पंजीयन का काम प्रभावित नहीं होगा। कई जगह राशन दुकान के सैल्समैनों ने मंगलवार को पीओएस मशीनें जमा कर दी हैं, जिससे दुकानें नहीं खुल सकीं।

यह हैं मांगें- तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे सहकारिता कर्मियों की मांगें निम्न हैं-
1- सहकारी समितियों के प्रभारी प्रबंधक, सहायक प्रबंधक, विक्रेताओं लेखापाल , लिपिक, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, भृत्य, चौकीदार, को शासकीय कर्मचारी घोषित कर प्रदेश सरकार के कर्मचारियों की भांति वेतन-भत्ते बीमा व अन्य सुविधाओं का लाभ तत्काल दिया जाए।
2- सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली में शासन द्वारा जो राशन काटा गया है उसे तुरंत आवंटित किया जाए एवम प्रशासन द्वारा कर्मचारियों पर दर्ज किए गए मामले वापस लिए जाएं। संस्थाओं का पीडीएस कमीशन का कई वर्षो से भुगतान नहीं किया गया है, उसका तत्काल भुगतान हो साथ ही आगे से प्रत्येक माह भुगतान किया जाए।
3- गेहूं, चना, सरसों, धान, ज्वार, बाजरा, मक्का आदि का उपार्जन कार्य का कमीशन प्रासंगिक व्यय जिसका कई वर्षों से भुगतान नही किया गया है उसे तुरंत जारी किया जाए।

पाटन: यहां सहकारी कर्मचारियों ने काम बंद रखते हुए मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। कर्मचारियों का कहना था कि आंदोलन से गेहूं उपार्जन में पंजीयन का काम प्रभावित न हो। इसके लिए समिति से किसानों के पंजीयन किए जा रहे हैं। कर्मचारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री को संबोधित ज्ञापन नायब तहसीलदार सुरभि जैन को सौंपा। इस अवसर पर पाटन कर्मचारी संघ अध्यक्ष भूपति पांडे, सुरेंद्र पटेल कटंगी, केदार गौतम, राजकुमार बाजपेई, मेहरबान सिंह, संदीप गर्ग, मनोज चौबे, अजय पटेल सहित पाटन समितियों के कर्मचारी बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद थे।

अध्यक्ष भूपति ने बताया कि जबलपुर और कटनी जिले में 750 पीडीएस सेंटर हैं जहां 833 कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं। ये सभी कल से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे जिससे राशन दुकानों, खाद-बीज के साथ ही वे सभी काम बंद हो जाएंगे जो सहकारी कर्मचारियों द्वारा किए जाते हैं। किसानों को परेशानी न हो इसके लिए कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर्स को आंदोलन से अलग रखा गया है।

कुंडम: ब्लॉक में कर्मचारियों ने प्रदर्शन कर तहसीलदार प्रदीप कौरव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को इस अवसर पर संतोष पांडे अध्यक्ष, रविंद्र बागरी उपाध्यक्ष, चंद्रप्रकाश सचिव, रंजीत पटेल, धनीराम साह,ू पन्नालाल, सुरेंद्र साहू, मुकेश हलदकार, शिव भगत ठाकुर सहित ब्लॉक के समस्त सहकारिता कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

बरगी: तीन सुत्रीय मांगों को लेकर सेवा सहकारी समितियों के कर्मचारियों ने पीओएस मशीनें समितियों में जमा करा दी हैं, राशन दुकानें नहीं खुलीं। सेल्समैन नीरज शिवहरे तथा राकेश विश्वकर्मा न जिले के समस्त सहकारिता कर्मचारी विक्रेता, लिपिक, भृत्य गुरूवार से बेमुद्दत हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

पनागर: मंगलवार को यहां के राशन दुकानों के सेल्समैनों ने अपनी पीओएस मशीनें वृत्ताकार कार्यालय मं जमा कर दीं। राशन दुकानें नहीं खुलने से गरीब हितग्राही परेशान हुए। वहीं, किसान भी खाद के लिए भटकते दिखे। पीएसओ मशीनें जमा करने के दौरान अशोक राय, नवल खमपरिया, कपिल मिश्रा, हेम़त पांडे, रामस्वरूप रजक, अनंत पटेल सहित सभी सेल्समैन मौजूद थे।

