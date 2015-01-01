पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:रात में बढ़ती जा रही ठंड, मॉर्निंग वॉक पर जाने वालों की संख्या घटी

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौसम का रुख अचानक बदला है, ठंड जोर पकड़ रही है....। आम तौर पर इसे हैल्दी सीजन कहते हैं, लेकिन कोरोना संकट के दौर में अब यह डरावना सीजन बना हुआ है। विशेषज्ञ सतर्क रहने की सलाह दे रहे हैं।
  • कश्मीर के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय, बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट जारी

कश्मीर के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रीय है, जिसकी वजह से जम्मू कश्मीर में बर्फबारी का दौर जारी है। इस बर्फबारी से मौसम प्रभावित हो रहा है। पिछले तीन दिन से तापमान नीचे आ रहा है, जिससे रात में ठंड बढ़ती जा रही है। सोमवार को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम 8.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

इससे सुबह उठते ही कँपाने वाली ठंड का सामना लोगों को करना पड़ा। बढ़ती ठंड के कारण सुबह मॉर्निंग वॉक पर जाने वालाें की संख्या भी घट गई है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक इस बार ठंड ज्यादा तेज पड़ेगी। क्योंकि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के लगातार आने का सिलसिला बना रहेगा। फिलहाल दक्षिणी अरब सागर में सुस्पष्ट निम्न दाब क्षेत्र सक्रिय है। जबकि चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण अब ओडिशा में समुद्र तल से 0.9 किमी की ऊँचाई पर सक्रिय है। दक्षिणी बंगाल की खाड़ी, हिन्द महासागर में एक निम्न दाब क्षेत्र सक्रिय हो चुका है अगले 24 घंटे में चक्रवातीय तूफान का रूप और प्रभावशाली होने की संभावना बनी हुई है।

दिन में भी इसके कारण ठंडक बढ़ रही है। दिन का तापमान 26.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम रहा। आर्द्रता 60 प्रतिशत रही। उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएँ 2 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलीं। गत वर्ष आज के दिन का न्यूनतम तापमान 14.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस व अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया था।

276 रहा शहर का एक्यूआई
बढ़ती ठंड के कारण शहर का एक्यूआई लेवल भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। खासकर शाम के वक्त एक्यूआई अचानक से बढ़ जाता है। साेमवार शाम 7 बजे शहर का एक्यूआई 276 रिकार्ड किया गया। आने वाले समय में एक्यूआई तीन सौ के पार पहुँचने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं।

