निगमायुक्त के निर्देश:हर बड़े बकायादार से वसूलो टैक्स, जरूरी हो तो कुर्की करो

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम जबलपुर

करदाता चाहे छोटा हो या बड़ा सभी से कर वसूला जाए, लेकिन बड़े बकायादारों पर सख्ती की जाए। वे यदि कर नहीं देते हैं तो उनकी सम्पत्ति कुर्क कर उनकी नीलामी की जाए। उक्त निर्देश निगमायुक्त ने सोमवार को अधिकारियों की बैठक में दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता के टैक्स से ही शहर का विकास होता है, हर करदाता समय पर टैक्स चुका दे तो उसे किसी भी अप्रिय स्थिति का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

सड़क पर निर्माण सामग्री रखने वालों के चालान| ननि के संभाग क्रमांक 9 के मुख्य स्वच्छता निरीक्षक अनिल मिश्रा के दल ने संभाग के क्षेत्रों में मलबा, गिट्टी, रेत आदि सड़क पर रखने वालों के विरुद्ध चालानी कार्यवाही की। सम्भाग क्रमांक 1 में बड़े बकायादारों के भवनों की कुर्की की गई एवं उनसे ढाई लाख की राशि का चैक प्राप्त किया।

ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के गोदामों की जाँच| नगर निगम की राजस्व टीम द्वारा ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर स्थित राजेश अग्रवाल की गोदामों की जाँच की गई, जिसमें कर की राशि में अंतर पाया गया, इसलिए नए सिरे से करारोपण करने की तैयारी की गई। वहीं संभाग 15 के वार्ड 74 में स्थित सारा सिटी, राजुल सिटी की भी जाँच की गई, जिसमें संबंधित भूस्वामी से अभिलेख प्रस्तुत करने कहा गया है। जाँच में सहायक आयुक्त सम्भव अयाची, राजस्व अधिकारी दीप नारायण मिश्रा उपस्थित रहे।

