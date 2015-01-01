पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में भी रात का कर्फ्यू-:कलेक्टर ने जारी किया आदेश, रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक आवाजाही पर प्रतिबंध

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय
  • धारा 144 के तहत प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी, शादी-विवाह में 200 से अधिक व्यक्ति नहीं हो सकेंगे शामिल

जबलपुर में कोविड के बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए जबलपुर में भी रात का कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार को जिला दंडाधिकारी कर्मवीर शर्मा ने आदेश जारी किया। जिले में धारा 144 लागू करते हुए रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक अनावश्यक आवाजाही पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। वहीं शादी-बारात में भी एक समय में 200 लोगों को ही मौजूद रहने की अनुमति होगी। इस आदेश को कलेक्टर ने तत्काल प्रभाव से नगर निगम सीमा में लागू कर दिया है।

जिला दंडाधिकारी ने जारी किया आदेश
जिला दंडाधिकारी कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बताया कि आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में इसका निर्णय लिया गया था। शादी-विवाह, बैंड-बाजा, केटरर आदि की संबंधित थाने व एसडीएम से अनुमति लेनी होगी। शादी-विवाह की पूरी रिकॉर्डिंग की एक प्रति 48 घंटे के अंदर एसडीएम के यहां जमा करना होगा। जुलूस, चल समारोह, रैली आदि प्रतिबंधित रहेगी। बारातियों की अधिकतम संख्या 50 ही रहेगी।
फेस पहनना अनिवार्य
जिला दंडाधिकारी ने सभी को फेस पहनना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। ऐसा नहीं होने पर चालानी कार्रवाई होगी। हर दुकानदार को सैनिटाइजर रखना होगा। फेस मास्क खुद पहनेंगे और ऐसा करने वाले ग्राहकों को ही कोई सामान देंगे। दुकान पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। इसका उल्लंघन करने पर पहली बार में 100 रुपए और दूसरी बार में 500 रुपए तक जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। शव यात्रा या जनाजे में अधिकतम 50 लोगों को ही शामिल होने की अनुमति रहेगी।
दुकानें आठ बजे तक, बारातघर 10 बजे तक
शहर की दुकानों को रात आठ बजे तक ही खोलने की अनुमति रहेगी। भोजनालय, रेस्टारेंट, होटल व बारातघर, मैरिज गार्डन को रात 10 बजे तक की छूट रहेगी। रात 10 से सुबह छह बजे तक अनावश्यक आवाजाही पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा। अस्पताल, मेडिकल स्टोर्स, औद्योगिक ईकाईयों, एम्बुलेंस, फायर ब्रिगेड, पेट्रोल पंप सहित आपातकालीन सेवाओं को प्रतिबंध से छूट रहेगी। सभी यात्री बसें, रेल, वायु सेवा के यात्रियों को रात 10 बजे के बाद भी आवाजाही की छूट रहेगी। उन्हें चैकिंग में टिकट या इसका सबूत दिखाना होगा।

