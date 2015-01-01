पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:व्यापारी और आईपीएस के बीच टकराव, सराफा व्यापारियों ने घेरा कोतवाली थाना

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोतवाली थाने पहुँचकर पुलिस से चर्चा करते नेता तथा व्यापारी।

विजय नगर थाना क्षेत्र में किसी चोरी के प्रकरण में विजय नगर थाने में पदस्थ टीआई प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस प्रियंका शुक्ला थाने के स्टाफ के साथ सराफा पहुँचीं। वहाँ पर व्यापारी को अपने साथ ले जाने की बात को लेकर पुलिस टीम व व्यापारी के बीच टकराव होने की खबर पाकर सभी व्यापारी एकत्र हो गए और कोतवाली थाने का घेराव शुरू कर दिया गया।

सूत्रों के अनुसार विजय नगर थाना क्षेत्र में एक चोरी के प्रकरण को लेकर विजय नगर टीआई अपने स्टाफ के साथ सराफा स्थित दीक्षा ज्वैलर्स पहुँचीं और व्यापारी प्रियांश जैन को अपने साथ चलने कहा, इस बात को लेकर व्यापारी व पुलिस स्टाफ के बीच कहासुनी हो गयी। इस बीच पुलिस ने काउंटर के अंदर घुसकर व्यापारी को पकड़कर बाहर खींचा लिया। घटना की जानकारी लगने पर सराफा व्यापारी कोतवाली थाने पहुँचे और नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।

हंगामे के दौरान सराफा एसो. के अध्यक्ष राजा सराफ, आनंद मोहन पाठक, अनूप अग्रवाल आदि ने अधिकारियों को दुकान में लगे सीसीटीव्ही कैमरे की फुटेज दिखाते हुए पुलिस के बर्ताव पर नाराजगी जताई। इस दौरान पूर्व महापौर प्रभात साहू, विधायक लखन घनघोरिया एवं आसपास के व्यापारी संघों के पदाधिकारी थाने पहुँच गए और देर रात तक हँगामा चलता रहा।

