कांग्रेस नेता ने जैकब डोनाल्ड से खरीद थे हथियार!:फर्जी आर्म्स लाइसेंस और हथियार प्रकरण में एसटीएफ ने पूर्व में डोनाल्ड को किया था गिरफ्तार

जबलपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के जब्त अवैध हथियार की फाइल फोटो
  • तीन वर्ष पहले नरसिंहपुर गोटेगांव निवासी भाईलाल पटेल भी हुआ था जैकब के साथ गिरफ्तार
  • कांग्रेस नेता के घर हुए जुआ फड़ और अवैध असलहा मामले में आरोपी है भाईलाल पटेल

मप्र कांग्रेस के पूर्व सचिव भानतलैया निवासी गजेंद्र सोनकर उर्फ गज्जू के तार शातिर आर्म्स सप्लायर कटनी निवासी डोनाल्ड देवन जैकब उर्फ डीडी जैकब से जुड़ रहे हैं। पुलिस की छानबीन में सामने आया है कि गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी फरार भाईलाल पटेल और जैकब को पूर्व में जबलपुर एसटीएफ ने फर्जी आर्म्स लाइसेंस और असलहों की जब्ती मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था। अभी हाल ही में डोनाल्ड जैकब ने खुद के भाई पर डेनिस जैकब पर गोली चलाई थी। इस मामले में गिरफ्तारी के बार उसके घर से एक बार फिर पुलिस ने बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध असलहे जब्त किए हैं। कांग्रेस नेता को भाईलाल पटेल ने ही अवैध असलहे उपलब्ध कराया था। जबलपुर पुलिस ने सात नवंबर को कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के भरतीपुर स्थित घर में जुआ फड़ की दबिश देकर 7.41 लाख रुपए नकदी सहित 41 जुआरी व 44 मोबाइल जब्त किए थे। इसके बाद घर की सर्चिंग में दो देसी कार्बाइन सहित 17 आर्म्स, 19 मैग्जीन, 1478 विभिन्न राउंड के कारतूस, दो जंगली जानवर के सींग, स्टील का फरसा, खड्ग, तलवार, कुल्हाड़ी आदि जब्त किए थे।

गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल
गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल

ये किया था खुलासा
पुलिस ने इस मामले में गजेंद्र सोनकर, उसके भाई सोनू सोनकर सहित को तीन को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। गजेंद्र व सोनू ने गिरफ्तारी के बाछ छह दिन की रिमांड में गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल से उक्त अवैध हथियारों को खरीदने का खुलासा किया था। तब से पुलिस भाईलाल पटेल की तलाश में जुटी है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी ने पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित कर रखा है।
6 जून 2017 को गिरफ्तार हुआ था डोनाल्ड
6 अक्टूबर 2017 को जबलपुर एसटीएफ निरीक्षक रहे हरिओम दीक्षित और एसपी कमलेश खरपुसे ने अवैध हथियारों के एक बड़े नेटवर्क का खुलासा किया था। इस पूरे प्रकरण का मास्टरमाइंड कटनी निवासी डोनाल्ड देवन जैकब उर्फ डीडी जैकब था। तब एसटीएफ ने जैकब, उसके साथी मनीष एडविन सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया था। दोनों कार से 12, 32 व 315 बोर के कारतूस की सप्लाई करने जबलपुर आए थे।
ऐसे जुड़ा जैकब से तार
इसके बाद टीम ने उसके घर की तलाशी में सिंगल बैरल बंदूक, 430 कारतूस, 118 फर्जी आर्म्स लाइसेंस, 17 फर्जी मुहरें, अथॉरिटी लेटर व डायरी जब्त किए थे। दाे जून 2018 को इसी प्रकरण में दमोह निवासी अरविंद पांडे को डबल बैरल बंदूक जब्त किया था। इस मामले में एसटीएफ ने गोटेगांव निवासी भाईलाल पटेल, शेख साजिद उर्फ नवाब को भी गिरफ्तार किया था। कांग्रेस नेता के घर से जब्त अवैध हथियारों में भी भाईलाल पटेल का नाम आया है।

पिस्टल व कारतूस
पिस्टल व कारतूस

एमपी-यूपी सहित कई राज्यों में है नेटवर्क
जैकब डोनाल्ड काफी शातिर है। वह पूर्व में कटनी में आर्म्स दुकान में काम कर चुका है। वहीं से उसने फर्जी आर्म्स लाइसेंस तैयार करने का गुर सीखा। इसके बाद उसने दुकान का काम छोड़ दिया। इसके बाद वह फर्जी आर्म्स लाइसेंस तैयार कर एमपी और यूपी के कई आर्म्स दुकानों से फैक्ट्री मेड बंदूक, पिस्टल, रिवाल्वर और बड़ी मात्रा में कारतूस खरीदने-बेचने के धंधे में उतर गया। डोनाल्ड के सहयोगी साजिद ने दमोह के हरदपुर निवासी अरविंद पांडे को 40 हजार रुपए में डबल बैरल बंदूक बेची थी। इस गिरोह ने एमपी, यूपी, बिहार, असम सहित कई राज्यों में नेटवर्क खड़ा किया था।
19 आर्म्स डीलरों का आया था नाम
डोनाल्ड के गिरोह नरसिंहपुर निवासी राजेंद्र पटेल को चार जून 2018 को एसटीएफ ने गिरफ्तार किया था। उससे एक बंदूक, 10 पिस्टल व 47 कारतूस जब्त किए थे। जबलपुर के धनवंतरी नगर में रहकर रेत का अवैध कारोबार करता था। पूछताछ में तब सामने आया था कि जैकब एमपी के दमोह और यूपी के झांसी में चार-चार आर्म्स डीलर, शिवपुरी में तीन, भोपाल व सागर में दो-दो और जबलपुर, कटनी, देवास व सतना में एक-एक आर्म्स डीलर के यहां से 150 सिंगल-डबल बैरल की बंदूकें, फैक्ट्री मेड पिस्टल, खरीद कर बेच चुका है। सभी लाइसेंस फर्जी नाम-पते और दूसरे के फोटो लगाकर बनाए गए थे। इन्हीं फर्जी लाइसेेंस से कारतूस खरीदे जाते थे।
भाईलाल की गिरफ्तारी से खुलेगा राज
एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने बताया कि अभी पहली कोशिश गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल की गिरफ्तारी है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद पता चलेगा कि उसने कांग्रेस नेता को हथियार खुद दिए थे या मध्यस्थता कर जैकब या किसी और से दिलाए थे। जैकब कटनी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है। वह पहले से हमारे रडार पर है। एसटीएफ से भी इस पूरे प्रकरण की जानकारी मांगी गई है।
भाईलाल पटेल बचपन से ही खेलने लगा था जुआ
46 वर्षीय भाईलाल पटेल गोटेगांव का रहने वाला है। उसे एक बड़े राजनीतिक दल के विधायक और उसके बेटे का खुला संरक्षण प्राप्त है। बचपन से जुआ खेलने वाला भाईलाल पटेल की पहचान जुआ किंग की बन चुकी है। उसका नरसिंहपुर, कटनी, जबलपुर, सागर में फड़ चलता है। कटनी में बहोरीबंद, नरसिंहपुर के सुआतला नदी किनारे उसका बड़ा फड़ चलता है। बेटे के नाम पर ढाबा खोल रखा है। 2017 में एसटीएफ ने हथियार सप्लाई में उसे कटनी के जैकब डोनाल्ड के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था।

नौ अक्टूबर को कटनी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया जैकब डोनाल्ड
नौ अक्टूबर को कटनी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया जैकब डोनाल्ड

इंजीनियर से शातिर हथियार तस्कर बना जैकब
गायत्री नगर कटनी निवासी डीके जैकब सेना में बड़े अफसर थे। उनके दो बेटों में डोनाल्ड जैकब बड़ा और डेनिस जैकब छोटा है। डोनाल्ड ने बीई कर चुका है। उसे पावर प्लांट में नौकरी भी मिली थी। पर नौकरी छोड़कर कटनी में आर्म्स दुकान में काम करता रहा। वहीं उसने आर्म्स लाइसेंस की बारीकी सीखी और फिर फर्जी आर्म्स लाइसेंस बनाकर दुकानों से आर्म्स व कारतूस खरीदने-बेचने के गोरखधंधे में उतर गया।
इसी 27 सितंबर को उसने छोटे भाई डेनिस पर गोली चला दी थी। मामले में मां अनीता ने उसके खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कराया। गिरफ्तारी के बाद कोतवाली पुलिस ने तीन पिस्टल, दो कट्‌टा छकड़ी, 37 राउंड विभिन्न बोर के कारतूस, एयर गन के छर्रे, बका, चापर, स्टील का फरसा, बंदूक की नली जब्त किया था।

