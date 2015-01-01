पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:जिन उपभोक्ताओं पर 5 लाख से ऊपर बिजली बिल है बकाया ताे करो कुर्की

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • बिजली विजिलेंस की कार्रवाई को लेकर हुई समीक्षा बैठक

पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी में त्योहार के बाद एक बार फिर राजस्व वसूली काे लेकर प्रयास तेज होने लगे हैं। खासकर बिजली विजिलेंस द्वारा तैयार किए गए प्रकरणों में बिलिंग किए जाने के बाद जो राशि जमा नहीं हुई है उनकी वसूली करने जाेर दिया जा रहा है।

मंगलवार को शक्ति भवन स्थित विजिलेंस कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक में सिटी सर्किल के अधिकारियों को इस तरह से सभी प्रकरणाें में बिल जमा कराने निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सीजीएम विजिलेंस पीके क्षत्रिय ने अधिकारियों को यह भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिन उपभोक्ताओं पर 5 लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि बकाया हैं उनके विरुद्ध कुर्की की कार्रवाई की जाए।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • दो साल में सिटी सर्किल क्षेत्र में तीन हजार प्रकरण बनाए गए।
  • अलग-अलग स्वीकृत भार के हिसाब से 7 करोड़ रुपए की बिलिंग।
  • बिलिंग के बाद इन दो सालों में मात्र 50 लाख ही जमा कराए गए।
  • शेष 6 करोड़ 59 लाख रुपए वसूल करने जारी किए गए नोटिस।

संभागीय अधिकारी की तय होगी जवाबदारी- बैठक में सीजीएम श्री क्षत्रिय ने सिटी सर्किल के एसई आईके त्रिपाठी सहित चार संभागों दक्षिण, पूर्व, उत्तर और विजय नगर के कार्यपालन अभियंताओं को उनके क्षेत्र के विजिलेंस प्रकरणों के बकायादारों की समीक्षा करने के लिए निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि लंबे समय से जिन उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा राशि जमा नहीं की जा रही है उन्हें अतिम नोटिस जारी कर राशि जमा कराएँ। जिन उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा राशि जमा नहीं की जाती है तो उनके प्रकरणों को न्यायालय में भेजें। इस मामले में लापरवाही बरतने वाले संभागीय अधिकारियों की जवाबदारी भी तय करने कहा गया।

