रेलवे परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी का मामला:कैट के आदेश की अवमानना पर पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे जबलपुर के GM, CPO और कोटा के DRM तलब

जबलपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पश्चिम-मध्य रेलवे जबलपुर जोन में डेढ़ महीने पहले सहायक मंडल इंजीनियर (AEN) पद के लिए विभागीय पदोन्नति परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। - फाइल फोटो
  • विभागीय पदोन्नति परीक्षा में कुछ अभ्यर्थियों को नहीं बुलाया गया था
  • शिकायत कैट से की गई थी, आदेश पर अमल नहीं होने पर अफसरों को नोटिस

आदेश की अवमानना में पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के GM शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह, प्रमुख मुख्य कार्मिक अधिकारी (CPO) मंगूराम मीणा और कोटा मंडल रेल प्रबंधक (DRM) पंकज शर्मा को तलब किया गया है। बुधवार को मामले में सुनवाई होगी। दरअसल, AEN (सहायक मंडल इंजीनियर) पद के लिए विभागीय पदोन्नति परीक्षा में कुछ अभ्यर्थियों को नहीं बुलाया गया था। उनके द्वारा कैट में इसकी शिकायत की गई थी। कैट के आदेश पर भी अमल नहीं हुआ तो अवमानना नोटिस जारी करते हुए अधिकारियों को तलब किया गया।

यह है मामला
पश्चिम-मध्य रेलवे जबलपुर जोन में डेढ़ महीने पहले सहायक मंडल इंजीनियर (AEN) पद के लिए विभागीय पदोन्नति परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। करीब 22 पदों के लिए जोन के जबलपुर, भोपाल व कोटा मंडल के 73 वरिष्ठ सेक्शन इंजीनियर (SSE) शामिल हुए थे। परीक्षा के बाद वरिष्ठता के आधार पर 40 SSE को इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया गया था। यह इंटरव्यू एक अक्टूबर को जबलपुर में ऑनलाइन हुआ था। कोटा से भी कई SSE इस इंटरव्यू में ऑनलाइन शामिल हुए थे। शाम तक सभी SSE के इंटरव्यू हो गए। इसके बाद एप्रूवल और पोस्टिंग लिस्ट तैयार की गई। कई SSE ने रात में ही AEN का पद भी संभाल लिया। वहीं, अन्य SSE ने राष्ट्रीय अवकाश के दिन 2 अक्टूबर को नया पदभार ग्रहण किया था। कोटा में दो और गंगापुर में एक AEN ने पद संभाला था।

दो अक्टूबर को कैट में हुई थी शिकायत
इस परीक्षा में कोटा के इंजीनियरों ने गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए दो अक्टूबर को ही जबलपुर स्थित केंद्रीय प्रशासनिक न्यायाधिकरण (कैट) में ऑनलाइन प्रकरण लगा दिया था। इंटरव्यू से चूक गए इंजीनियरों ने शिकायत में बताया था कि चार वरिष्ठ SSE के परीक्षा में शामिल होने से मना करने पर उनका नंबर आ रहा था। लेकिन, रेलवे उनकों परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं करना चाहती थी। कैट ने चारों को परीक्षा में शामिल करने का आदेश दिया था। इसके बाद वे परीक्षा में शामिल हुए और पास भी हो गए। बावजूद, इंटरव्यू लिस्ट से रेलवे ने उनके नाम हटा दिए। इसी आदेश की अवहेलना करने पर कैट ने GM, कोटा DRM और CPO को तलब किया है।

