अनदेखी:कोविड संकट में पहली ढाल बने संविदा डेंटिस्टों को दो महीने से नहीं मिला वेतन

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
मार्च में कोरोना संकट शुरू होने के बाद जब मामले बढ़े तो सैम्पल लेने के लिए डेंटिस्टों को प्रति सैम्पल 100 रुपए की दर से संविदा नियुक्ति दी गई। नियमित डॉक्टर्स जब कोरोना के डर से मरीजों या संदिग्धों से किनारा कर रहे थे, उस समय ये डेंटिस्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग के फ्रंट लाइन सोल्जर के तौर पर सक्रिय रहे।

इनको राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन द्वारा अनुबंधित किया गया, अब दो महीने से जिले में रखे गए 51 डेंटिस्ट वेतन के लिए भटक रहे हैं लेकिन कोई जिम्मेवार उनकी परेशानी नहीं समझ रहा है। दीपावली पर्व के लिए जहाँ सरकार अपने कर्मचारियों को एडवांस दे रही है, वहीं दो महीने से काम करने वाले इन चिकित्सकों को वेतन का इंतजार है।

ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है, मैंने पिछले हफ्ते ही भुगतान की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर दी थी। कल इसका पता करूँगा यदि कोई परेशानी हुई तो दूसरे फंड से भुगतान किया जाएगा।
-डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया, सीएमएचओ

