कोरोना:232 दिनों के बाद कोरोना की स्थिति; संक्रमण धीमा हुआ लेकिन अभी और सावधानी जरूरी

जबलपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • 13000 हुए कुल पॉजिटिव, 22 दिन में 990 बढ़े

20 मार्च से 4 मरीजों से शुरू हुआ कोरोना संक्रमण का सफर अब 232 दिन बाद 13000 के आँकड़े पर पहुँच गया है। इस संख्या तक पहुँचने में लगे समय में 210 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। हालाँकि गत 14 अक्टूबर को कुल मामले 11629 थे, वहीं 15 तारीख को 78 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद यह संख्या 11707 होनी थी, लेकिन प्रशासन ने इसमें 303 मरीज बढ़ा दिए थे।

15 अक्टूबर को कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 12010 हो गई थी। 303 मरीजों के इजाफे के पीछे केंद्र के निर्देश का हवाला दिया गया जिसमें एक ही मरीज के कई टेस्ट या एक ही नाम, उम्र के मरीजों को अलग-अलग जोड़ने के लिए कहा गया था। इसके पहले तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग-जिला प्रशासन मरीजों के नाम-उम्र की समानता को देख एक को दर्ज कर रहा था। बहरहाल बीते 22 दिनों में 990 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद अब यह आँकड़ा 13 हजार पर पहुँच गया है, वहीं इस दौरान 20 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव के लिए तैयारियाँ जारी, फरवरी तक वैक्सीन की उम्मीद

एनएचएम सीईओ डाॅ. पंकज शुक्ला ने कहा- मनमोहन नगर अस्पताल में शुरू होगी जनरल ओपीडी

मप्र के अधिकांश जिलों में कोरोना का पीक गुजर गया है, लेकिन भोपाल में अभी नए मरीजों की संख्या में खास कमी नहीं आई है। कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तैयारियाँ जारी हैं। अब मरीज बढ़ेंगे तो पुराने हालात नहीं बनने दिए जाएँगे। यह बात अतिरिक्त संचालक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएँ तथा राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन मप्र के सीईओ डॉ. पंकज शुक्ला ने दैनिक भास्कर से चर्चा के दौरान कही। एल्गिन व विक्टोरिया अस्पताल के नेशनल क्वाॅलिटी एश्योरेंस स्टैंडर्ड के असेसमेंट के लिए दो दिनी प्रवास पर आए डॉ. शुक्ला ने बताया कि दोनों ही अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर्स व स्टाफ के व्यवहार को लेकर मरीजों की शिकायतें हैं, जिनमें सुधार के लिए कहा गया है।

2 महीने में खत्म हो रही एंटीबॉडीज

डॉ. शुक्ला ने बताया कि भोपाल में संक्रमितों संक्रमितों की जाँच में कम्युनिटी मेडिसिन एक्सपर्ट्स ने पाया है कि दो महीने में ही एंटीबॉडी समाप्त हो रही है। लोगों के फिर से संक्रमित होने का खतरा है। उन्होंने कहा कि फ्रंट लाइन मेडिकल स्टाफ को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए डाटा तैयार है, वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए हमने माइक्रो प्लान तैयार किया है। फरवरी तक वैक्सीन आने की उम्मीद है।

जनता का सहयोग सराहनीय

डॉ. शुक्ला ने शुक्रवार को मनमोहन नगर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। कोरोना संकट के दौरान सुख-दु:ख परिवार द्वारा यहाँ संसाधन उपलब्ध कराकर इसे शुरू कराने की सराहना करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल में जनरल ओपीडी शुरू करने आदेश दिए गए हैं। यहाँ सभी बीमारियों का इलाज होगा, इसके लिए जल्द ही स्टाफ देंगे। यहाँ और संजय नगर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में ब्लड टेस्ट की भी व्यवस्था होगी, जहाँ टेक्नीशियन सैंपल लेकर एल्गिन अस्पताल की पैथाेलॉजी पहुँचाएगा। यहाँ टीकाकरण आदि काम भी शुरू किए जा रहे हैं।

अब शादियों में सख्ती

विवाह समारोह में 2 सौ से ज्यादा लोग नहीं होंगे शामिल
कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण न फैले इसके लिए शासन द्वारा तय कोविड की गाइडलाइन का हर हाल में पालन करें। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने होटल संचालकों के साथ हुई बैठक में कहा कि नियमों का उल्लंघन न हो। जितने लोगों के लिए परमीशन है उससे ज्यादा भीड़ न लगे। कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में हुई बैठक में उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि शादी-विवाह के कार्यक्रमों सहित अन्य सभी आयोजनों में होटल एवं मैरिज गार्डन के संचालक नियम का पालन करें और इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि शादी या अन्य आयोजनों में 2 सौ से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हों। वहीं खुले मैदान में सौ से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं होंगे।

कलेक्टर ने होटल संचालकों से कहा कि शादी-विवाह के कार्यक्रमों के अलावा भी उन्हें कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए हर जरूरी एहतियात बरतनी होगी। उन्होंने कहा वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम चाहे खुले परिसर में हो अथवा बन्द हॉल में हो तय सीमा से अधिक लोग शामिल न हों। उन्होंने ऐसे कार्यक्रमों के आयोजन के पूर्व संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम से लिखित में अनुमति प्राप्त कर लेने के निर्देश भी होटल संचालकों को दिए।

मैदान में 25 स्क्वेयर फीट पर रहेगा एक आदमी
बैठक में यह भी कहा गया कि बंद हॉल में दो सौ से ज्यादा लोग नहीं रहेंगे लेकिन गार्डन और खुले मैदान में आयोजन किया गया है तो इसके लिए आगुंतकों के लिए इतनी जगह होनी चाहिए कि 25 स्क्वेयर फीट पर एक आदमी खड़ा रह सके। इसके लिए भी परमीशन लेनी होगी। अगर कहीं भीड़ लगेगी तो कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

