नि:शुल्क कोरोना जाँच शिविर का आयोजन:हाईकोर्ट में वकीलों के लिए कोरोना जाँच शिविर आज से

जबलपुर31 मिनट पहले
हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन द्वारा सिल्वर जुबली हॉल में वकीलों और उनके परिजनों के लिए 4 से 7 नवंबर तक चार दिनी नि:शुल्क कोरोना जाँच शिविर का आयोजन किया गया है। शिविर पूर्वाह्न 11 से शाम 4 बजे तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रमन पटेल और सचिव मनीष तिवारी ने बताया कि शिविर में वकीलों के स्टाफ की भी नि:शुल्क जाँच की जाएगी।

पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने को लेकर बैठक आज

जबलपुर | ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्थित शासकीय शालाओं, आँगनबाड़ी केंद्रों, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों एवं अन्य शासकीय संस्थाओं में नल-जल के माध्यम से पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने के सौ दिवसीय अभियान के बारे में चर्चा करने 4 नवम्बर की सुबह 11 बजे से कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में बैठक आयोजित की गई है।

