निरीक्षण:ओपीडी में बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट ठीक से नहीं रखा नहीं मिले काउंसलर

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विक्टोरिया में एनक्यूएएस का असेसमेंट, किचन में मिली खामियाँ

दो दिन के एल्गिन अस्पताल के नेशनल क्वालिटी अश्योरेंस स्टैंडर्ड के असेसमेंट के बाद शुक्रवार से जिला अस्पताल का टीम ने निरीक्षण किया। पहले दिन 7 विभागों में पहुँची टीम ने ओपीडी की खामियाें से निरीक्षण की शुरूआत की। यहाँ बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट का सही संधारण न होने के साथ ही अर्श क्लीनिक में काउंसलर नहीं मिलने पर टीम ने आपत्ति जताई।

इसके अलावा ओपीडी रजिस्ट्रेशन कक्ष के कर्मी द्वारा मरीज के मोबाइल नंबर को दर्ज न करने पर नाराज अधिकारियों ने उसका वेतन रोकने के लिए कहा। अतिरिक्त संचालक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएँ डॉ. पंकज शुक्ला तथा क्वालिटी सेल भोपाल के राज्य सलाहकार डॉ. विवेक मिश्रा, भोपाल से आए असेसर फरीउद््दीन तथा कटनी जिला अस्पताल की डॉ. ऐश्वर्या अपूर्व हिंदू ने विक्टोरिया का निरीक्षण किया। इन्होंने यहाँ ओपीडी, आईपीडी, ऑपरेशन थिएटर, जनरल एडिमिनिस्ट्रेशन, पोषण आहार केंद्र, रेडियोलॉजी, ऑक्सीलिरी के तहत लांड्री, किचन, सिक्यूरिटी की व्यवस्थाएँ देखीं। उन्होंने अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य की खैर खबर ली। इसके साथ ही अस्पताल में मिलने वाली सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। ओपीडी पर्ची बनाने वाले कर्मी द्वारा मरीजों के मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज नहीं किए जाने को गंभीर चूक मानते हुए उसका वेतन रोकने के लिए कहा गया।

किचन में कम था सामान
किचन में मरीजों की तुलना में कम खाद्य सामग्री होने पर अधिकारियों ने आपत्ति जताई। उनका कहना था कि जब सामग्री ही नहीं है तो मेनू के अनुसार मरीजों को पौष्टिक भोजन दिया जाना कैसे संभव है। इसे गंभीर गलती बताते हुए अस्पताल प्रबंधन को जल्द ही व्यवस्थाएँ सुधारने की चेतावनी दी गई। आरएमओ संजय जैन ने बताया कि खामियों को सुधारा जाएगा। शनिवार को आईपीडी के कोविड सेक्शन के साथ अन्य विभागों का असेसमेंट होगा। डॉ. जैन ने बताया कि अति. स्वास्थ्य संचालक डॉ. शुक्ला ने जिला अस्पताल में ओटी कॉम्प्लेक्स, कैजुअल्टी में विस्तार करने की सहमति दी है।

