ब्रॉडगेज लाइन:सीआरएस ने चिरईडोंगरी-मंडला के बीच किया रेल लाइन का निरीक्षण, स्पीड ट्रायल भी हुआ

जबलपुर14 मिनट पहले
सीआरएस एके राय ने ओपन ट्रॉली में बैठकर चिरईडोंगरी से मंडला रेल पथ और स्पीड का ट्रायल देखा।
  • नैनपुर से चिरईडोंगरी के बीच आमान परिवर्तन का कार्य पहले ही पूरा हो चुका था

गोंदिया ब्रॉडगेज से जुड़े चिरईडोंगरी-मंडला रेलपथ का कमिश्रर रेलवे सेफ्टी एके राय ने शुक्रवार को निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने स्पीड ट्रायल भी लिया। शनिवार को वे लामता से समानपुर के बीच के ट्रैक इलेक्ट्रीफिकेशन का निरीक्षण करेंगे। उनकी रिपोर्ट के बाद रेलवे बोर्ड इस रूट पर ट्रेन संचालन और स्पीड की मंजूरी देगा। अभी इस रूट पर इंजन चलाया जा रहा था। सीआरएस की हरी झंडी मिलते ही मंडला भी रेलवे रूट से जुड़ जाएगा।

सीआरएस एके राय ने ओपन ट्रॉली में बैठकर चिरईडोंगरी से मंडला रेल पथ और स्पीड का ट्रायल देखा। इस दौरान उन्होंने ट्रैक पर पर्याप्त गिट्टी बिछी है या नहीं, कहीं पटरी ऊंची-नीची तो नहीं है। पुल-पुलिया की मजबूती परखी। परखा कि इस ट्रैक पर कितनी स्पीड से ट्रेन का संचालन हो सकता है। जहां सुधार की गुंजाइश दिखी, वहां अधिकारियों को टोका भी। निरीक्षण के दौरान उनके साथ बिलासपुर जोन और नागपुर रेलवे मंडल के इंजीनियर थे। सीआरएस निरीक्षण के बाद रात में नैनपुर गेस्ट हाउस में ही ठहरे हैं। शनिवार सुबह से वह लामता से समनापुर रेल ट्रैक के इलेक्ट्रीफिकेशन का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

अब मंडला तक सीधी चलायी जा सकेगी ट्रेन
नैनपुर से चिरईडोंगरी के बीच आमान परिवर्तन का कार्य पहले ही पूरा हो चुका था। जबलपुर से जाने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेन को मदनमहल से चिरईडोंगरी तक चलाया जा रहा था। लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही पैसेंजर ट्रेन बंद है। जल्द ही इसके फिर से चलाए जाने की उम्मीद है।

