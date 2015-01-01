पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cyclone Effect, Cloud Cover Since Morning, Minimum Mercury Reached 18 Degree Celsius, Will Rain In Next 24 Hours

जबलपुर में सुबह हुई बूंदाबांदी:चक्रवात का असर, सुबह से छाए बादल, न्यूनतम पारा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा, अगले 24 घंटे में होगी बारिश

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर में सुबह से छाए बादल
  • चार सिस्टम बना, इस कारण मौसम में आया बदलाव, मौसम साफ होने के बाद ही ठंड आएगी

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से चार सिस्टम सक्रिय है। इसके कारण प्रदेश सहित जबलपुर में भी मौसम में बदलाव दिख रहा है। शनिवार सुबह से आसमान पर बादल छाए हुए हैं। सुबह हल्की बूंदा-बांदी भी हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 24 घंटे में बारिश का अनुमान है। बादल के चलते न्यूनतम पारे में जबरदस्त उछाल दिख रहा है। पारा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस के लगभग पहुंच गया।

एक हफ्ते में न्यूनतम पारे में सात डिग्री का उछाल

जबलपुर संभाग में कई स्थानों पर मामूली बारिश दर्ज की गई। सुबह 8.30 बजे जबलपुर का तापमान 19.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। वहीं पूर्वी हवा चार किमी की रफ्तार से चल रही है। बादल होने की वजह से आर्द्रता भी 77 प्रतिशत सुबह का दर्ज किया गया। बात तापमान की करें तो पिछले वर्ष न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में तापमान में सात डिग्री सेल्सियस का उछाल देखने को मिल रहा है। तीन दिसंबर को न्यूनतम पारा 9.6 था। रात में हवा के चलते सिहरन महसूस हुई। बादल के चलते अधिकतम तापमान में भी बदलाव देखने को मिला रहा है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। वहीं शनिवार को इसके 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने का अनुमान है।

ये बना हुआ है सिस्टम

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र में वैज्ञानिक सहायक देवेंद्र कुमार तिवारी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान के पास बना हुआहै। उसके प्रभाव से दक्षिणी पश्चिमी राजस्थान के ऊपर कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। उत्तरी मध्य महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर चक्रवात है। इसके प्रभाव से मौसम में परिवर्तन आ रहा है। काले बादल छाने के साथ अगले 24 घंटे में हल्की वर्षा की संभावना बनी हुई है। जबलपुर में पिछले 24 घंटे में 001.2 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड हुई। वहीं नरसिंहपुर में एक मिमी बारिश हुई।

